Van Treeck Brace Lifts Fort Lauderdale to Second Consecutive Victory
Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (2-0-2, 8 PTS) earned its first home victory of the season on Saturday evening, defeating Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-0, 9 PTS) 4-1 at Beyond Bancard Field. Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck scored her first two professional goals and forward Kiara Locklear added her third of the season in the dominant win. With the result, Fort Lauderdale climbs to second in the Super League standings while posting the highest goal total by any team in a match this season and extending its unbeaten start to four matches with back-to-back wins. In fact, the four goals marked the most Fort Lauderdale has ever scored in a single match in club history.
Fort Lauderdale United will now enjoy more than two weeks of rest before opening a three-match road swing at Brooklyn FC on Sunday, September 28. The sides split the season series in the inaugural campaign with two wins each, making the upcoming clash a key test for Fort Lauderdale as it looks to maintain its early-season momentum.
