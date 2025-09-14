Sporting JAX Starts Hot, Draws Against Carolina Ascent FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville took the pitch once again on Saturday, getting off to an impressive start against Carolina Ascent FC. They couldn't quite hold on, though, drawing 2-2.

Sporting JAX had risky moments in the opening minutes defensively. This culminated with a dangerous shot by Madison Mercado that narrowly missed, clipping the post. Things were scoreless, but this wouldn't be the case for long.

Ashlyn Puerta has quickly made herself a star on this Sporting JAX roster. Entering the match tied for league-leader in goals, she added another to give Sporting JAX an early lead in the 11th minute. Julia Lester crossed it in, with Puerta rising to the ball.

In last week's loss, Puerta had a similar chance in the same area, sending it too high on release. She didn't make that mistake this time, sending a header past the keeper for her third goal of the season.

At times, Sporting JAX has slipped up following goals. This didn't happen after Saturday's opener, though, as the home team kept pressing. It paid off in the 39th minute, as Maddie Kemp snuck one past the keeper to increase the lead, 2-0.

This marked the first goal of Kemp's professional career. The Washington native has been a pivotal part of Sporting JAX's attack early in the season, and it all came full circle on Saturday. Despite the exciting moment, she wants more following the result.

"There's been bits and pieces where I think we've entertained a lot of people and put good minutes together, but we need to figure out how we're going to build and maintain for a quality 90 minute performance," Kemp said. "I think just getting minutes under our belt and continuing to hone in on our style is going to be our biggest focus."

Carolina Ascent FC responded fiercely, ramping up the attack. A muffed save allowed Madison Mercado, who entered the match tied with Puerta for league-leading goalscorer, to cut into the JAX lead. Life was brought back into the squad, drastically changing the outlook going into half time. Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam echoed this post-match.

"I think the turning point was the goal just before half time, and it gave them the momentum, and I think the pendulum switched a little bit," Balaam said. "It's fine margins all the time in these games, and one little hiccup can cost you."

Sporting JAX responded accordingly out of the break, controlling possession in the early moments. As time ticked on, though, things got looser and looser defensively for Sporting JAX. Carolina was knocking, and it wouldn't be long before the door swung open.

In the 74th minute, Carolina forward Alyssa Walker took full advantage of a Sporting JAX defensive mistake, scoring to equalize. From here, try and try as they might, Sporting JAX struggled to respond.

"Jacksonville is a new team, so it's a bit exciting on both sides to be able to play each

other for the first time and they're really good at playing soccer," Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Maddie McClellan said. "For us, it was just staying organized defensively, keeping them in traps and tackling when we could."

Chances came and went, but a winning goal did not materialize. Once again, a miscue in the back cost Sporting JAX dearly. Fortunately for the home squad, though, Carolina also didn't find a winner, with the match ending in a draw.

It wasn't the result the hosts were looking for, but a point does help Sporting JAX in the standings. Generally optimistic in her squad, Balaam acknowledged that this young team is still learning and improving with every match.

"Of course, we're going to look back and review the video and see where there were moments where maybe we could have got around them, maybe got through them," Balaam said. "We'll put all those moments in video and show them so that there are visual cues for them to look for next time."

Sporting JAX gets to enjoy a break from league competition, but not all competition. They return to Hodges Stadium Friday, September 19 to face Kansas City Current II in an exhibition friendly at 7:30 PM. Sporting JAX season ticket members have access to this match, but tickets are available at sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK.







