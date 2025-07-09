Puerto Rico International Sydney Martinez Joins Carolina Ascent

July 9, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Sydney Martinez ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Martinez, 25, joins Carolina Ascent after appearing in 11 matches for Brooklyn FC during the league's inaugural season, where she recorded four clean sheets. Notably, she earned the first clean sheet in Brooklyn FC history in a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC on September 14, 2024. Martinez was also Brooklyn's first-ever player signing.

"We are excited to sign a player of Sydney's caliber," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Everyone connected within the Super League knows what Sydney is capable of. She has been a top performer with her national team the last two or three years. I know Sydney will settle in with her teammates and our fans here in the Carolinas."

Before her time in the Super League, Martinez captained South Georgia Tormenta FC to the inaugural USL W League championship in 2022. She claimed the Golden Glove award that season with a 0.58 goals-against average across 11 matches and was named Final MVP for her standout performance in the title match.

"I'm absolutely buzzing with excitement to join Carolina Ascent! I'm incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity and can't wait to dive into the action and make a difference," expressed Martinez.

Martinez has earned eight caps with the Puerto Rico women's national team, where she plays alongside current Carolina Ascent teammate Jill Aguilera. She most recently started in Puerto Rico's February 2025 friendly against Iran.

Martinez played college soccer at University of South Florida from 2018-2022. With the Bulls, Martinez made 80 appearances and broke the record in 2020 for lowest goals-against average in a season in program history at 0.45. That season, she won AAC Goalkeeper of the Year and AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.