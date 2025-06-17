"State Fair Clásico" Brings International Powerhouse Club América to Cotton Bowl

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that the club will be facing off against legendary international organization Club América Femenil during the iconic State Fair of Texas®, bridging two vibrant soccer cultures at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 18, 2025. This high-profile friendly competition marks a major milestone for both Dallas Trinity FC and the State Fair of Texas, as both continue to grow their presence locally and internationally.

"Hosting Club América at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas® is a dream matchup that reflects the spirit of Dallas - diverse, passionate, and proud of its place on the international stage," said Trip Neil, Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Dallas Trinity FC. "This is more than a game, it's a celebration of women's sports, and the powerful connection between Dallas and Mexico. We can't wait to share this moment with our fans and our city."

This international friendly represents far more than a soccer match - it's a celebration of cultural ties between Dallas and Mexico City and their diverse fanbases, bringing together two of North America's most passionate soccer regions in an iconic venue during one of Texas' most treasured events.

"We are thrilled to welcome two iconic women's soccer teams - Dallas Trinity FC and Club América Femenil - to the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall," said Jason Hays, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience for the State Fair of Texas. "This exciting matchup is another incredible addition to our jam-packed lineup of hundreds of daily shows, exhibits, and one-of-a-kind experiences. We cannot wait for fairgoers to be part of the energy, pride, and passion these teams will bring to the 2025 State Fair of Texas."

Club América, one of Mexico's most storied football institutions, is based in Mexico City and competes in the Liga MX Femenil. As one of only five clubs to have clinched the league title (doing so twice), Club América has established itself as a powerhouse in Mexican women's soccer, chasing league and international titles and consistently fielding top-tier talent.

"We're very excited about coming to Dallas and facing a great rival such as Dallas Trinity FC," said Claudia Carrión, Women's Sports Director of Club América. "The collaboration between passionate soccer clubs is key to developing women's sport and also helps us to keep improving our game. In addition, it will be an honor to be playing in the iconic State Fair of Texas, while we continue to decisively promote the internationalization of América Femenil."

Tickets will be available for purchase to the public on June 23, 2025. Tickets purchased for the State Fair Clásico will include admission to the State Fair of Texas®.







