Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the D.C Defenders won the United Football League championship, the Tampa Bay Sun FC won the inaugural United Super League title, the Carolina League's Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced they are staying in the city thanks after getting their lease renewed, and USL Championship side Atlético Dallas unveiled it will play their inaugural season at the Cotton Bowl in 2027. Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, Indoor Football League, USL Super League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, Carolina League, International League, South Atlantic League, Eastern League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, American Hockey League, SPHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Premier Lacrosse League, Major League Rugby and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The DC Defenders outscored the Michigan Panthers 31-6 in the second quarter 2025 UFL Championship Game. That second period outburst lifted DC to a 58-34 victory and the 2025 UFL Championship. The Defenders' 58 points were the most ever scored in a UFL game and the most scored in the modern era of spring football. It was the first time a UFL team had ever broken the 50-point barrier and just the second time in modern era spring football. DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was named the UFL Championship Game MVP after he set a UFL record with 390 passing yards. Ta'amu completed 21 of his 28 passing attempts with four touchdowns. Jaydon Mickens hauled in six of those passes for 132 yards.

The United Football League announced that Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins has been honored as the 2025 UFL Most Valuable Player. Perkins is the second quarterback to win the award, after the Birmingham Stallions' Adrian Martinez received the honor in 2024. Perkins was also named the UFL Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week. Perkins, who was limited to seven games this season due to injury, earned the UFL's Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honor three times in 2025. He was the only player to win the weekly offensive award multiple times this season. Perkins was also recently named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.

The United Football League today announced that DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris has been named the 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year. The UFL Coach of the Year Award is named in honor of Buddy Teevens, a longtime head coach at Dartmouth College, who was celebrated for his forward-thinking approach, unwavering commitment to player safety and well-being and lasting impact on the game over a nearly 40-year coaching career. Harris was named Interim Head Coach of the Defenders on Sunday, March 23, after former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Tennessee State University. Harris led DC to a 6-4 regular-season record, earning a berth in the XFL Conference Championship Game. His Defenders defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-18 Sunday to advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game. Under Harris' leadership, DC earned seven All-UFL selections, which was tied for most in the league.

The United Football League today announced that St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu has been named the 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year. The 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media members. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season. A disruptive force from the edge for the Battlehawks defense, which allowed a league-best 16.3 points per game, Taumoepenu led the UFL and set a new franchise record with 7.5 sacks. One of just two players to force three fumbles in 2025, Taumoepenu finished the season with 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss and forced a pair of intentional groundings.

The United Football League today announced that Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named the 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year. Perkins is the first quarterback to win the award, after it went to St. Louis wide receiver Hakeem Butler in 2024. The 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media members. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season. Perkins, who was limited to seven games this season due to injury, earned the UFL's Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honor three times in 2025. He was the only player to win the weekly offensive award multiple times this season. Perkins was also recently named to the 2025 All-UFL Team. Despite missing the last three games of the regular season due to injury and splitting time at quarterback early in the season, Perkins completed 109-of-158 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. He also added 269 rushing yards and five scores on 47 carries.

Canadian Football League

European League of Football

Indoor Football League

SOCCER

USL Super League

Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as the first USL Super League champions after the game-winner from Cecilie Floe in extra time earned a 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the 2025 USL Super League Final in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans at Riverfront Stadium. Sydny Nasello was named 2025 USL Super League Final MVP after assisting the go-ahead goal in the 100th minute, along with recording 16 duels won, four chances created and two shots. The win marked the sixth-straight win at Riverfront Stadium for Tampa Bay, a side that held the best home record in the league during the regular season.

The USL Super League announced that Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole has been named USL Super League Coach of the Year. Poole led Carolina Ascent to the Inaugural Players' Shield, winning the regular season title with two games to spare. The team showcased its dominance on both ends of the pitch, leading the league in goals scored while allowing the fewest goals against. The squad also boasted four All-League Team players, tied for the most selections in the USL Super League. "Poole has been an incredibly important part of our success this season," shared Carolina Ascent defender Jill Aguilera. "He has instilled so much confidence into the team and believes our success comes from just being ourselves on the field. Poole and the rest of coaching staff would give us all of the credit but they have done so much to lead us through a great first season."

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that PayPal Park, home of Bay FC and Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, will be the host venue of the 2025 NWSL Championship. The 2025 title-match will be held Saturday, November 22, and kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. For the fourth straight year, the match will broadcast in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+. "We're incredibly grateful for the NWSL's support of our club, our ambitions, and the work we've done to make Bay FC a world class organization in such a short time," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "The NWSL Championship brings another top soccer event to the Bay Area in 2025 and is an indicator of how impactful the Bay Area is in the global soccer landscape, the tremendous support of the game across the region and the widespread passion shown by fans for women's sports. We're looking forward to putting on a top-tier event for fans of both Bay Area soccer and the NWSL."

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) is excited to announce a friendly match against inaugural USL Super League club Carolina Ascent FC, scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT. The match will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, offering a unique opportunity for both sides to showcase their talent on the pitch, connect with fans, and celebrate the continued growth of professional women's soccer. "We are excited to host the Carolina Ascent and introduce them and the USL Super League to our incredible fan base," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "The development of talent in this country is growing rapidly as is the popularity of women's football. The USL Super League is creating additional opportunities for professional play and we look forward to welcoming them as our featured home friendly match." "We are really looking forward to our upcoming game against Angel City. ACFC have been an NWSL standard setter since their inception," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach/General Manager Philip Poole. "As the 2024/25 USL Super League shield winners - it will be a pleasure to take on one of the world leaders in women's professional football in a competitive friendly."

Denver NWSL broke ground on its state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo., marking a major milestone in the club's mission to build world-class infrastructure for women's professional soccer. n partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), the new facility will serve as Denver NWSL's official training center. The 43-acre site will feature a proposed 12,000-seat temporary stadium and an approximately 20,000-square-foot training facility purpose-built for professional women's sports.

"We're just getting started, but breaking ground today on the performance center is a huge step," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "We're building something our athletes can be proud of, and we couldn't do it without the incredible support of the City of Centennial and Cherry Creek Schools."

Major League Soccer

United Soccer League Championship

Atlético Dallas is proud to announce that the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park will serve as the club's home venue starting with its inaugural 2027 season. The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and Dallas City Council have approved through a unanimous vote a three-year license agreement for Atlético Dallas to play home matches at the Cotton Bowl. "Bringing professional men's soccer to the heart of Dallas means making the game more accessible to everyone" says Chief Strategy Officer for Atlético Dallas, Luther Ott. "The Cotton Bowl represents a powerful opportunity to connect with fans, inspire young players, and grow the sport across our city. We're grateful to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and City leaders for their partnership and belief in what we're building together." Additionally, Dallas has approved a three-year lease agreement for the team to operate the MoneyGram Soccer Complex. Pioneer Sports & Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations, programming, and scheduling at MoneyGram in partnership with Atlético Dallas.

Las Vegas Lights FC announced that Antonio Nocerino is no longer the club's head coach. Upon discussion with Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia after this weekend's match, Nocerino will step away from his position as Head Coach. The search for the club's next Head Coach is underway. "I am grateful for Antonio's contributions to this club since joining ahead of the 2025 season," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "We agreed that now is the right time for Antonio to step away as we sit one point out of the playoff positions. I appreciate his professionalism throughout his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best in his next opportunity."

MLS NEXT Pro

New York Red Bulls II have appointed former U.S. Men's National Team midfielder and Princeton, NJ native Michael Bradley as head coach, the club announced today. Bradley becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history. Bradley began his coaching careering on October 24, 2023, when he was hired as an assistant coach of his father Bob Bradley's staff at Norwegian side Stabæk. The squad went 16-12-10 while he was on the staff. This will be his first professional head coaching position. "We are excited to welcome Michael (Bradley) to the club," said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. "He had an incredible playing career and is one of the greatest American soccer players ever. We see him as a promising coaching talent and look forward to supporting his development as he transitions to a career behind the touchline." Bradley played professionally for 20 seasons, beginning his career with the Metrostars, when he was selected 36th overall in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft at 16 years old. He was the youngest signing in club history at the time. The midfielder played two seasons with the club, making 32 appearances. He made his professional debut on April 2, 2005, against Real Salt Lake and scored his first career MLS goal in a 2-0 win over Chivas USA on October 16, 2005.

BASEBALL

Carolina League

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council amended and passed the second reading in a six-to-one vote to keep the Minor League Baseball Team in Myrtle Beach. Cheers and Tears of happiness exploded inside the Myrtle Beach City Council Chambers, as the council voted to keep the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Minor League Baseball Team here in Myrtle Beach.

It was a relief to the uncertainty held by Baseball fans and Pelicans employees, worried that the city would discontinue their ballpark lease after Horry County bowed out of their 30% stake in the stadium, placing the financial burden on the city and/or team owners.

Atlantic League

Just hours after it was announced that teammate Jack Mahoney had his contract purchased by the Athletics, the Staten Island FerryHawks announced that right-handed pitcher and closer Tanner Andrews has been signed by the Minnesota Twins organization. Andrews has been lights-out in 2025, posting a perfect 0.00 ERA across 15 relief appearances. Over 13.2 innings pitched, the FerryHawks' closer has struck out 25 batters, recorded 3 saves, and has yet to surrender a run-solidifying himself as one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the Atlantic League this season. Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Purdue University, Andrews climbed as high as Triple-A and spent time with both the Marlins and San Francisco Giants organizations before arriving in Staten Island for the 2025 campaign. "Tanner's been a rock at the back end of our bullpen," said FerryHawks Manager Mark Minicozzi. "He brings experience, poise, and intensity every time he takes the mound. We're proud of what he's done here and excited to see him get another shot in affiliated ball with the Twins."

International League

South Atlantic League

Eastern League

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The E.W. Scripps Company announced a new, multi-year agreement with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to continue airing regular season Friday night matchups on ION - the league's Friday night national network home since 2023. ION, one of the most-watched networks on television, is available on pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in more than 128 million homes. This season, ION is broadcasting the most regular season games, 50 in total, as part of its WNBA Friday Night Spotlight series. The lineup also includes the WNBA on ION Studio Show, which is the first weekly game broadcast studio show dedicated exclusively to WNBA game coverage. This new agreement comes on the heels of a 2024 season where average viewership for WNBA Friday Night Spotlight increased by 133% year over year and attracted more than 23 million unique viewers across games and wrap shows. "The WNBA's partnership with Scripps has already delivered great results in expanding the league's reach and visibility," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This new multi-year agreement reflects the growing excitement surrounding the league and the rising demand for WNBA games. Through Scripps' ION Network Friday Night doubleheaders, we will continue to showcase the world-class talent of WNBA athletes to even more fans nationwide."

NBA G League

The Rip City Remix, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, have named Jonah Herscu as the team's next head coach-making him the third head coach in franchise history. Herscu comes to the Remix with 17 seasons of experience across the NBA, NBA G League and WNBA. He spent the past three seasons with the Trail Blazers as an assistant coach under Chauncey Billups and served as the head coach for both the 2023 and 2024 Trail Blazers Summer League teams. Prior to joining Portland's coaching staff, Herscu served as an advance scout with the Sacramento Kings for two seasons (2019-21) before becoming assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He also spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as an advance scout and player development assistant (2018-19) and as an assistant video coordinator (2016-18).

The Amherst, Massachusetts, native began his coaching career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League in 2013 before going on to work as an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA and as a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls.

BIG3

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

ECHL

Luke Cavallin, goaltender for the Trois-Rivières Lions, has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup playoffs. The Lions' netminder won 15 of his 20 playoff appearances, maintaining a goals-against average of 1.53 and a save percentage of .948. "Cavy" also recorded 3 shutouts during the playoffs - one against the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) in a 1-0 overtime victory, and two against the three-time champions, the Florida Everblades (St. Louis Blues affiliate).

SPHL

The Birmingham Bulls along with the hockey community are mourning the loss of team president Joe Stroud, who had a tremendous impact on Birmingham sport. Stroud passed away on Wednesday, June 11 at the age of 53. A Columbiana resident, Stroud started with the Bulls as an intern in 1994 and would go on to work his way up the ladder with the club. Stroud was named team president in 2019. His time with the Bulls dates back to their days as an ECHL team in downtown Birmingham at what is now Legacy Arena. He rejoined the organization as its vice president under Art Clarkson during its revival in 2017 when the Bulls moved to Pelham, where the SPHL team has called home ever since. Under Stroud's leadership, the Bulls cemented themselves as a local staple in Pelham and succeeded on and off the ice. Birmingham reached the SPHL President's Cup Finals twice in the 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons and qualified for the playoffs four times in seven attempts, including each of the last three seasons.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced Nick Niedert as the team's new Head Coach. Niedert becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history and returns to Danbury with a deep connection to the community and extensive professional hockey experience. Niedert, a longtime goaltender with a 17-year professional career, is no stranger to the Hat City. He was the first player ever signed by the Danbury Whalers in 2010 and played for multiple Danbury-based teams throughout his career. Known for his relentless work ethic, leadership, and passion for the game, Niedert now takes the reins behind the bench. "Being back in familiar surroundings means a lot," Niedert said. "I understand the expectations that come with the tradition of this town, and I'm looking forward to seeing that passion come alive again. This is a hardworking, honest fan base. If you put in the effort and do your job, they recognize and appreciate it. We're going to be a team the community can rally behind-one they can be proud of."

Professional Women's Hockey League

North American Hockey League

The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announce today that they have hired Kevin St. Jacques to be the organization's new Head Coach for the 2025-26 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. St. Jacques, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will take over for Sylvain Cloutier, who resigned in May, as well as acting Interim Head Coach Phil Oberlin. St. Jacques was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks after playing four (4) years of juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he led the league in scoring. With a long history as a player, St. Jacques played sixteen (16) years of professional hockey in several leagues including the Western Hockey League (WHL), International Hockey League (IHL), United Hockey League (UHL), ECHL, British Hockey League (BHL), West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and Central Hockey League (CHL).

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Ultimate Frisbee Association

