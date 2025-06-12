New York Red Bulls II Appoint Former U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Michael Bradley as Head Coach

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J - New York Red Bulls II have appointed former U.S. Men's National Team midfielder and Princeton, NJ native Michael Bradley as head coach, the club announced today. Bradley becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history.

Bradley began his coaching careering on October 24, 2023, when he was hired as an assistant coach of his father Bob Bradley's staff at Norwegian side Stabæk. The squad went 16-12-10 while he was on the staff. This will be his first professional head coaching position.

"We are excited to welcome Michael (Bradley) to the club," said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. "He had an incredible playing career and is one of the greatest American soccer players ever. We see him as a promising coaching talent and look forward to supporting his development as he transitions to a career behind the touchline."

Bradley played professionally for 20 seasons, beginning his career with the Metrostars, when he was selected 36th overall in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft at 16 years old. He was the youngest signing in club history at the time. The midfielder played two seasons with the club, making 32 appearances. He made his professional debut on April 2, 2005, against Real Salt Lake and scored his first career MLS goal in a 2-0 win over Chivas USA on October 16, 2005.

He would make the move across the pond in 2005, signing with Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen. In three seasons, he made 70 appearances tallying 19 goals and nine assists with the club. The midfielder then spent three seasons with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach from 2008 to 2011, where he was featured in 81 matches and scored 11 goals and dished out four assists. He followed this with a brief loan stint with Premier League's Aston Villa from 2010 to 2011. After Bradley moved to Serie A, joining Chievo Verona for two seasons in 2011 and 2012, and AS Roma for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. He made a combined 82 appearances between the two clubs.

The midfielder returned to MLS, signing with Toronto FC on January 13, 2014. In 10 seasons with Toronto, Bradley made 308 appearances scoring 19 goals and tallying 23 assists. His time in Toronto was filled with silverware, as he was a four-time Canadian Cup Winner (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), 2017 MLS CUP Champion and 2017 Supporters' Shield Winner. Bradley would announce his retirement on October 21, 2023.

On the international stage, Bradley made the third-most appearances with the U.S Men's National Team with 151. He is one of three players to make a 150 or more appearances for the national team. He tallied 17 goals and 11 assists for his country. The midfielder made his debut on May 26, 2006, in a friendly match against Venezuela.

He has captained the United States for 44 matches and led the squad to a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Copa America Centenario. The midfielder has eight FIFA World Cup appearances. He most notably made four appearances in the 2010 FIFA World Cup scoring the game tying goal in a 2-2 Group Stage draw against Slovenia. The U.S. international made 40 FIFA World Cup Qualifier appearances and scored two goals in a 2-0 victory against Mexico on February 12, 2009. He also was a part of the 2009 Confederations Cup runner up squad, featuring in four matches.

In 2015, the midfielder made 18 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists for the national team and earned 2015 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year. Bradley dominated the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he's made 25 career appearances scoring three goals and adding seven assists. He was named 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Player of the Tournament and is a two-time CONCACAF Gold Cup winner in 2007 and 2017.

"I couldn't be more excited to come back to where my professional playing career began," says Head Coach Michael Bradley. "This is a dream opportunity as a young coach. I'm looking forward to working everyday with this talented group of players, and I'll give everything to help them take the next step in their careers. I'm thankful to the club for the opportunity and can't wait to get started."

His coaching staff will consist of Assistant Coach Daniel Gutierrez, Goalkeeper Coach Miguel Gutierrez, Athletic Trainer Arjend Emini, Strength and Conditioning Coach Hodong Cho and Video Analyst Liam Akhras.

Bradley's first match at the helm, will be on June 21 at Truist Point Stadium against Carolina Core FC with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET and coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.