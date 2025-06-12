Inter Miami CF II Falls at Toronto FC II

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (4W-8L-2D, 14 points) fell 2-0 tonight at in its visit to Toronto FC II.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of five; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Santiago Ledesma, Ricardo Montenegro, and Alejandro Flores started in the midfield; Mateo Saja led the team's attack alongside Daniel Pinter.

Match Action

The game saw the hosts claim the win with two first half goals, with Toronto FC II scoring in the 11th and 43rd minutes for the final 2-0 result.

Next Match

Up next, Inter Miami II will have a bye over the weekend prior to resuming 2025 MLS. NEXT Pro regular season action hosting Chicago Fiire FC II at Chase Stadium on June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

TFC - 36%

MIA - 64%

Shots:

TFC - 6

MIA - 15

Saves:

TFC - 5

MIA - 0

Corners:

TFC - 3

MIA - 4

Fouls:

TFC - 6

MIA - 12







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.