Inter Miami CF II Falls at Toronto FC II
June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (4W-8L-2D, 14 points) fell 2-0 tonight at in its visit to Toronto FC II.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of five; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Santiago Ledesma, Ricardo Montenegro, and Alejandro Flores started in the midfield; Mateo Saja led the team's attack alongside Daniel Pinter.
Match Action
The game saw the hosts claim the win with two first half goals, with Toronto FC II scoring in the 11th and 43rd minutes for the final 2-0 result.
Next Match
Up next, Inter Miami II will have a bye over the weekend prior to resuming 2025 MLS. NEXT Pro regular season action hosting Chicago Fiire FC II at Chase Stadium on June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
TFC - 36%
MIA - 64%
Shots:
TFC - 6
MIA - 15
Saves:
TFC - 5
MIA - 0
Corners:
TFC - 3
MIA - 4
Fouls:
TFC - 6
MIA - 12
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025
- Toronto FC II Scores Two before Half to Take Down Inter Miami CF II - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Toronto FC II - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II (2) - Inter Miami CF II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Columbus Crew 2 Wins 5-4 on Penalties - New York City FC II
- New York Red Bulls II Appoint Former U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Michael Bradley as Head Coach - New York Red Bulls II
- Timbers2 Drop 3-2 Result to Ventura County FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Toronto FC II for Midweek Action
- Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point on the Road against Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II to Face Chattanooga FC on the Road this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls 1-2 at Home against Carolina Core