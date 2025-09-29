Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Huntsville City FC

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (6W-15L-6D, 25 points) fell in its visit to Huntsville City FC with a 4-1 result.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Marco Simion in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, captain Tyler Hall and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Alexander Shaw, Ricardo Montenegro, Ian Urkidi and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Daniel Pinter and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack.

Match Action

Atlanta United 2 opened the scoreline early in the second half with a goal from forward Maximus Ekk.

During the second half, forward Daniel Pinter found the equalizer for the Herons in the 61st minute. The hosts extended their lead with three more goals before the final 4-1 result.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will close out the regular season hosting New England Revolution II on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.







