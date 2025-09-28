Timbers, FC Dallas Draw 2-2 at Providence Park

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers (11-10-11, 44pts) and FC Dallas (9-11-11, 38pts) drew 2-2 at Providence Park on Saturday night. Designated Player Kristoffer Velde was involved in both of Portland's goal s, forcing an own goal off a corner kick in first half stoppage time before delivering the assist on Cristhian Paredes'goal in the 8 1st minute. The Timbers will look to clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in their final two matches of the season.

Notables of the Night

The Timbers received their fourth own goal of the season, forced by Kristoffer Velde's in-swinging corner kick late in the first half. Midfielder Cristhian Paredes netted Portland's second goal of the night, tallying his second goal this season. Velde earned the assist on Paredes' goal, marking his second assist for the Green and Gold. Notably, Velde has earned assists in back-to-back home matches for Portland.

Final Stretch

Following tonight's match, the Timbers have just two matches remaining in the 2025 campaign. Portland will travel to face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on October 4 before hosting Western Conference leaders San Diego FC for the first time at Providence Park on October 18, Decision Day.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Own Goal (Ramiro), 45+2 minute: Kristoffer Velde sent a Portland corner kick towards the near post, where the ball deflected off an FC Dallas player's head and into the back of the net.

DAL - Petar Musa (penalty kick), 73rd minute: FC Dallas earned a penalty kick and Petar Musa converted it into the top right corner of the goal.

POR - Cristhian Paredes (Kristoffer Velde), 81st minute: Kristoffer Velde lofted a ball into the box for Cristhian Paredes to strike first time with the outside of his right foot into the lower right side of goal.

DAL - Anderson Julio, 85th minute: Anderson Julio found a loose ball in the box and drove a right-footed shot that deflected into the goal.

Notes

The Timbers (11-10-11, 44pts) remain in seventh place in the Western Conference. Kristoffer Velde's corner kick in the stoppage time of first half forced an own goal. Portland has received four own goals this year, tied for most in the league. The Timbers outshot Dallas 27-16 and 9-4 on target. Twenty-seven shots and nine on target mark season highs for Portland. Cristhian Paredes scored his second goal of the season. Velde recorded his second assist for the Timbers. Velde has earned assists in back-to-back home matches for Portland. The Timbers have two games remaining in 2025. Portland will play one game on the road and one game at home to close out the season.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will play their final road match of the 2025 season at Lumen Field against Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (11-10-11, 44pts) vs. FC Dallas (9-11-11, 38pts)

September 27, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

FC Dallas 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

POR: Own Goal (Ramiro), 45+2

DAL: Musa (penalty kick), 73

POR: Paredes (Velde), 81

DAL: Julio, 85

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Mosquera (caution), 23

DAL: Jackson (caution), 45+1

DAL: Moore (caution), 57

POR: Antony (caution), 63

POR: Surman (caution), 70

POR: Smith (caution), 78

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Surman, D Zuparic, D K. Miller (Fory, 69), M Mosquera (Smith, 46), M Antony, M Da Costa (Fernandez, 69), M Ayala, F Rojas (Paredes, 46), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 79), F Velde

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller, M Chara, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 27 (Velde, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Velde, 3); FOULS: 14 (Velde, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

DAL: GK Jackson, D Moore, D Urhoghide, D Ibeagha, D Kamungo, M Ramiro Š, M Cappis (Garcia, 90+3), M Ferreira (Pedrinho, 65), M Delgado (Julio, 65), F Farrington (Abubakar, 87), F Musa

Substitutes Not Used: GK Collodi, D Augusto, D Torquato, M Sali, F Louicius

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Musa, 6), SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (Farrington, 3); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 8

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliot

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 24,611







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 28, 2025

Timbers, FC Dallas Draw 2-2 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.