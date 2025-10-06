Timbers2 Close out Regular Season with 2-1 Win over St. Louis CITY2 at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defeated St. Louis CITY2 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon to close out their 2025 season. Mataeo Bunbury set the tone with a goal in the 20th minute, followed by the eventual game-winning goal from Noah Santos off a perfect cross from Eric Izoita in the 27th minute. Timbers2 fell just short of playoff qualification, finishing their season in 10th place (10-12-6) and tying last year's 38-point club record.

Decision Day Stats

Mataeo Bunbury opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season, becoming the third player with six or more goals for T2 in 2025. Noah Santos followed Bunbury, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 27th minute. Alex Moreno recorded his first assist of the year on Bunbury's goal, while Eric Izoita tallied his second assist of the season on Santos' goal.

End of Season Notes

Timbers2 finished the regular season with four players having six or more goal contributions, and 14 different players recorded at least one goal. Gage Guerra (11G, 4A) finished the season with a team-high 15 goal contributions, while Mataeo Bunbury finished his third MLS NEXT Pro season with career highs of six goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns recorded four clean sheets in 23 appearances in his debut season. Additionally, Head Coach Serge Dinkota's side finished with 38 points, tying last year's club record in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Mataeo Bunbury (Alex Moreno), 20th minute: After controlling a cross on the left flank, Mataeo Bunbury drove past a defender and scored from inside the box, beating the keeper at the near ¬â¹ post.

POR - Noah Santos (Eric Izoita), 27th minute: Eric Izoita delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Noah Santos volleyed it into the left side of the net.

STL - Miguel Perez (Penalty kick), 87th minute: Miguel Perez finished a penalty kick into the left corner of the net.

Notes

Today marked the end of Timbers2's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Timbers2 defeated the number one team, St. Louis CITY2, at home, ending St. Louis CITY2's 18 game unbeaten streak.

T2 finished the season 10-12-6, with a 6-5-3 record at home and 4-7-3 record on the road.

Mataeo Bunbury scored his sixth goal of the regular season.

Noah Santos scored his fourth goal of the 2025 season.

Bunbury becomes one of three players (Gage Guerra, Kyle Linhares) to score six or more goals this year.

With eight goal contributions, Bunbury (6G, 2A) ends the season third on the team.

Additionally, Eric Izoita made his second assist of the season on Noah Santos' goal.

Alex Moreno recorded his first assist for Timbers2 in 2025.

Moreno (2G, 1A) finished the season with three goal contributions.

Gage Guerra leads T2 in goals with 11 at the end of the season.

Guerra tied Marquinhos with the second most assists (4), behind Kyle Linhares' five.

Additionally, Guerra (11G, 4A) finished with a team-high 15 goal contributions.

Notably, nine players finished the season with multiple goals, while eight had multiple assists.

With 38 points to end the campaign, Timbers2 tied the club's most points in a single season in its MLS NEXT Pro era (2024).

Timbers2 (10-12-6, 38pts) vs. St. Louis CITY2 (17-5-6, 62pts)

October 5, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Bunbury (Moreno), 20

POR: Santos (E. Izoita), 27

STL: Perez (penalty kick), 87

Misconduct Summary:

STL: Cilley (caution), 32

POR: Nuñez (caution), 37

POR: Moreno (caution), 43

STL: Jääskeläinen (caution), 59

POR: Jura (caution), 73

POR: Burns (caution), 85

STL: Jääskeläinen (ejection), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura, D Bamford ©, D Bunbury (Garcia, 83), D E. Izoita, M Nuñez (Gallardo, 72), M Moreno, M VanVoorhis (Lund, 90+1), M Marquinhos, M Santos, F White

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, D Nystrom, M J. Izoita, M Zendejas

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Bunbury, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (White, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Oliveras, D Pearce, D Mikina, D Orozco, D Cillev, M Watts (Armstrong, 72), M Perez, M Kuzain, F Glover (Carlock, 46), F Reid (Kidd, 46), F Jääskeläinen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Demitra, D Welsh

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Jääskeläinen, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 16 (Jääskeläinen, Kidd, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 2

Referee: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Aidan Velasco

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







