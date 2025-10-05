Timbers Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC on the Road
Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Portland Timbers (11-11-11, 44pts) fell to Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-10, 49pts) 1-0 at Lumen Field on Saturday night. Seattle took the lead early in the first half and the Timbers were unable to equalize against their Cascadia rivals. With one match left in the 2025 campaign, Portland sits above the playoff line in seventh place in the Western Conference.
Regular Season Finale Up Next
Following tonight's match, the Portland Timbers have just one match remaining in the 2025 season. Portland will host Western Conference leaders and expansion side San Diego FC (18-9-6, 60pts) for the first time at Providence Park on Decision Day 2025, Oct. 18. The two will be facing off for the second time this season following their scoreless draw on Aug. 23.
Goal-Scoring Plays
SEA - Pedro De La Vega (Alex Roldan), 16th minute: Pedro De La Vega received a cutback pass into the penalty area and finished a first-time, right-footed shot into goal.
Notes
The Timbers (11-11-11, 44pts) remain in seventh place in the Western Conference. Tonight's result snapped Portland's 10-game unbeaten streak at Lumen Field, dating back to 2017. The Timbers and Sounders tallied an even 10 shots each in tonight's match. Kristoffer Velde led the match in shots with three. Subbing into the match in the second half, Diego Chara made his 3 7th appearance against Seattle. Chara has played the most games and minutes (3,222) of any player in the Portland-Seattle MLS series. Center backs Finn Surman (92%) and Kamal Miller (90%) led the Timbers in passing accuracy. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made his first appearance since Aug. 16, tallying two saves in the match. Portland will host expansion - side San Diego FC to close out the 2025 regular season on Decision Day - Oct. 18.
Next Game
Next up, the Timbers will host expansion - side San Diego FC on Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. Kickoff from Providence Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (11-11-11, 44pts) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-11, 49pts)
October 4, 2025 - Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Seattle Sounders FC 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
SEA: De La Vega (A. Roldan), 16
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Smith (caution), 78
SEA: Rusnak (ejection), 90+4
Lineups:
POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Surman Š, D K. Miller, D Smith (Lassiter, 79), M Ayala (Chara, 80), M Paredes (Mora, 84), F Velde, F Da Costa (Fernandez, 84), F Kelsy (Guerra, 79)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D. Jura, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Velde, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2
SEA: GK Frei Š, D Nouhou, D Kee-hee (Bell, 46), D Ragen, D A. Roldan, M C. Roldan, M Rusnak, M Ferreira (Leyva, 70), F Rothrock (Paulo, 87), F De La Vega (Minoungo, 64), F Morris (Musovski, 65)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas, D Kossa-Rienzi, M Brunell, F De Rosario
TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (four players tied, 2), SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Musovski, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Marcos De Oliveira II
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 32,913
