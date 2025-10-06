St Louis CITY2 Falls Short in Regular Season Finale against Portland Timbers2

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St Louis CITY2 closed out the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season falling in a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers2. Portland opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Mataeo Bunbury, then doubled their lead just seven minutes later to go up 2-0. In the second half, CITY2 held Timbers2 to one shot on target and dominated possession by 67%. After being awarded a penalty, Miguel Perez scored from the penalty spot to bring CITY2 within one goal. Despite late pressure on Portland, CITY2 could not find the equalizer and fell for the first time since May 11.

St Louis CITY2 will begin their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoff campaign at Energizer Park on Sunday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT. As part of the MLS NEXT Pro "pick-your-opponent" process, the top four seeds in each conference will select their first-round playoff opponents from seeds five through eight. CITY2's selected opponent will be revealed on Thursday, October 9.

Postgame Notes

Evan Carlock made his professional debut, entering the match as a substitute in the 46th minute

Miguel Perez scored his tenth goal of the season

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR: Mataeo Bunbury (Alex Moreno), 20th minute - Mataeo Bunbury scored with a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

POR: Noah Santos (Eric Izoita, Mateao Bunbury), 27th minute - Noah Santos scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.

STL: Miguel Perez (penalty kick), 87th minute - Miguel Perez scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Misconduct Summary

STL: Cam Cilley (caution), 33'

POR: Daniel Nuñez (caution), 37'

POR: Alex Moreno (caution), 44'

STL: Emil Jääskeläinen (caution), 60'

POR: Sawyer Jura (caution), 74'

POR: Lukas Burns (caution), 86'

STL: Emil Jääskeläinen (caution/ejection), 90'+3

Lineups

POR: GK Lukas Burns; D Mataeo Bunbury (Xavier Garcia, 83'), D Sawyer Jura, D Alex Bamford ©, D Eric Izoita, D Bryce Vanvoorhis (Nicklas Lund, 90'+2); M Alex Moreno, M Daniel Nuñez (Santino Gallardo, 72'), M Marquinhos; F Noah Santos, F Dario White

Substitutes Not Used: GK Max Deisenhofer, D August Nystrom, M Jacob Izoita, M Noah Zendejas

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Christian Olivares; D Tyson Pearce, D Gabriel Mikina ©, D Jaziel Orozco, D Cam Cilley; M Miguel Perez, M Akil Watts (Dida Armstrong, 72'); M Wan Kuzain, M Caden Glover (Matteo Kidd, 46'), M Jay Reid (Evan Carlock, 46'); F Emil Jääskeläinen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, F Lucas Demitra

TOTAL SHOTS: 20; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 2

Referee: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Aidan Velasco

Venue: Providence Park







