St Louis CITY2 Re-Signs Goalkeeper Colin Welsh Through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on January 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 re-signs 22-year-old goalkeeper Colin Welsh to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2026 season.

"We're excited to bring Colin back and continue his progression within our goalkeeper group," said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray. "Colin took important steps in his first professional year, and we're confident our structure puts him in a good position to keep developing."

In his first professional season, Welsh made 12 starts, making 32 saves, and earning four clean sheets. Welsh's 2025 season was highlighted by an impressive start, recording back-to-back clean sheets against Sporting KC II in March and helping CITY2 begin the season unbeaten through five games. The Overland Park native earned MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month honors in March for his performances. Welsh, alongside his fellow CITY2 goalkeepers, allowed the second least number of goals in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference (37) and tied for second place in clean sheets (8).

St Louis selected Welsh in the third round (67th overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft after his collegiate career with Western Michigan University and University of Memphis.

TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 signs goalkeeper Colin Welsh to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Player Information

Name: Colin Welsh

DOB: April 12, 2003

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Overland Park, KS







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.