St Louis CITY2 Kicks off 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season at Energizer Park against Cross-State Rivals Sporting KC II

After finishing with a club best record of 17-5-6 record atop the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference in 2025, St Louis CITY2 opens its fifth MLS NEXT Pro season against Sporting KC II at Energizer Park on Saturday, February 28. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 ended the regular season first in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings, earning a single-season best 62 points. The 2025 regular season was highlighted by a record setting 18 match unbeaten streak that spanned from May 18 to September 28. CITY2 scored 48 goals while conceding just 22 and jumped to the top of MLS NEXT Pro's overall standings. The team scored 60 goals overall and recorded 34 assists, surpassing their totals from 2024. Additionally, CITY2 finished fifth in goals scored, allowed the second fewest goals in the Western Conference (37), and tied for second place in clean sheets (8).

Energizer Park was a fortress for CITY2 in 2025, with the club finishing the year with an 8-1-5 record. CITY2 is 7-1-3 all-time against Sporting KC II, defeating their cross-state rivals three times last season.

This season, CITY2 fans can expect some familiar faces on the sidelines as David Critchley returns as head coach. He will be joined by Elvir Kafedžić and Sean Reynolds, who join CITY2 as assistant coaches. Tim Kelly will continue his role as CITY2's goalkeeper coach.

Nine signings could take the field Saturday, including 2026 MLS SuperDraft picks: Cooper Forcellini and Zack Lillington, as well as Patrick McDonald, Riley Lynch, Chris Pearson, Palmer Ault, Jemone Barclay, and Nate Martinez. Colin Welsh, who re-signed in the offseason, returns from last season's team.







