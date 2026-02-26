Sporting KC II Signs Mitch Ferguson and Tega Ikoba to Professional Contracts

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed defender Mitch Ferguson and forward Tega Ikoba to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts ahead of the team's season opener on Saturday. Ferguson is a former Sporting KC Academy player and Ikoba has logged almost 100 professional appearances across MLS, MLS NEXT Pro and the USL Championship.

Led by head coach Lee Tschantret, Sporting KC II now has 12 players signed to professional contracts entering the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Over the course of the season, SKC II will also draw upon Sporting KC Academy standouts and MLS players loaned down from Sporting's first team.

Sporting KC II 2026 Roster (as of Thursday, Feb. 26)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (3): Alex Cunningham, Mitch Ferguson, Pierre Lurot

Midfielders (5): Trevor Burns, Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Blaine Mabie, Gael Quintero, Johann Ortiz

Forwards (3): Shane Donovan, Tega Ikoba, Missael Rodriguez

Ferguson, a native of Glen Carbon, Illinois, is former member of the Sporting Kansas City Academy after he played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher. In his time with the SKC Academy he received two call ups to the United States U-16's youth national team before moving to the Portland Timbers Academy in 2019. In Portland, the defender logged 11 professional appearances for T2 in the USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro.

Following his stint with Portland, Ferguson launched a successful, four-year collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame from 2022-2025. As a member of the Fighting Irish, Ferguson started 57 of 70 appearances, notching eight goals and eight assists. He helped guide the team to a 2023 regular season ACC title and 2023 NCAA College Cup Finals appearance. Ferguson was selected in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC.

Ikoba also came up through the Portland Timbers Academy and attended two first team preseasons before playing a season at the University of North Carolina. Throughout the 2021 season, the forward made 19 appearances and 10 starts, scoring six times and adding two assists. He rejoined the Timbers, signing as a Homegrown player ahead of the 2022 season.

The Iowa native made eight MLS appearances and scored one goal from 2022-2024. He was a frequent starter for Timbers 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 13 goals across 46 appearances. In 2024, Ikoba went on loan to Indy Eleven and logged nine appearances. He spent last year with FC Cincinnati 2, bagging three goals and two assists in 23 games played.

Sporting KC II kicks off the season this Saturday on the road against St Louis CITY2 before hosting rivals Real Monarchs at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday, March 8. Tickets for SKC II home matches are now on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

MITCH FERGUSON

Defender

Birthdate: 4/29/2003 (22)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Glen Carbon, IL

Citizenship: USA

College: Notre Dame University (2022-2025)

TEGA IKOBA

Forward

Birthdate: 8/14/2003 (22)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205 lbs.

Hometown: Madison, AL

Citizenship: USA, Nigeria

College: University of North Carolina (2021)

