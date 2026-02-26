Tacoma Defiance Signs Kevin Bonilla, Mark O'Neill, Rafa Jauregui and Saka Kitafuji

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed defenders Kevin Bonilla and Mark O'Neill and midfielders Rafa Jauregui and Saku Kitafuji to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. With the 2026 MLSNP season kicking off on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT), the four signings bring Defiance's roster to 18 players ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"Kevin, Mark, Rafa and Saku have each taken different paths to get here, and that's something we value as a club," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "This group is a good example of how we look at all areas of the game to identify talent that can strengthen the team. They've shown qualities that fit our environment, and we're looking forward to seeing how they continue to develop with Defiance."

Bonilla, 24, came up through FC Dallas's academy system, making 23 appearances for North Texas SC from 2019-2020 while still a member of the academy. He then played collegiately for four years at the University of Portland from 2020-2023, starting 55 of his 57 appearances while scoring three goals and tallying 17 assists. After being named to the All-West Coast Conference (WCC) Second Team in 2022, Bonilla was named an All-American on the United Soccer Coaches' All-Star Team, an All-West Region and WCC All-Star as well as WCC Defender of the Year and All-WCC First Team in 2023 after a one-goal, 10-assist season. Bonilla helped the Pilots advance to the 2022 Men's College Cup quarterfinals, playing every minute of all three matches, also helping the team reach the tournament in 2023. Following his time in college, he was drafted 18th overall by Real Salt Lake in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft but did not appear for the club.

O'Neill, 23, most recently played for Whitecaps FC 2 in 2025, starting all 26 of his league appearances with seven goals and one assist, then signing with the First Team in September. Prior to his time with Vancouver, the defender played collegiately at Creighton University from 2020-2024, making 83 appearances (77 starts) over his five years, tallying 10 goals and four assists, helping the Blue Jays advance to the 2022 Men's College Cup semifinals and the second round in 2021. The 2024 All-Big East Second Team and the 2023 All-Big East Third Team selection played for USL League Two side Vermont Green FC during his time at Creighton. Prior to college, he played for his local youth team Real Colorado.

"Kevin, Mark, Rafa and Saku each bring something unique to this team," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "I'm excited to see how we can use their different skillsets and experiences to better our team going forward. Now the focus is on pushing them in our environment and seeing how they grow within the demands of this league."

Jauregui, 21, played for USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC from 2020-2024 before joining USL League One team Charlotte Independence for the 2025 season. He made 54 appearances in all competitions for Sacramento during his five seasons with the club, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The midfielder made 37 all-competition appearances for Charlotte in 2025, scoring four goals and adding three assists, including two goals against the Long Island Rough Riders in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (March 20).

Kitafuji, 20, attended Kobe Kouryou High School in Kobe, Japan, helping the team reach the Round of 16 in the All-Japan High School Soccer Tournament. He scored two goals in the tournament to go along with one assist and was named to the 2023-2024 All-Japan High School team following the conclusion of the season. He then moved to Kwansei Gakuin University in Nishinomiya, Japan.

Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

CURRENT TACOMA DEFIANCE ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (1): Mohammed Shour

DEFENDERS (6): Demian Alvarez, Kevin Bonilla, Drew Brown, Antino Lopez, Mark O'Neill, Codey Phoenix

MIDFIELDERS (9): Edson Carli, Joe Dale, Charlie Gaffney, Xavi Gnaulati, Omar Hassan, Rafael Jauregui, Peter Kingston, Saku Kitafuji, Danny Robles

FORWARDS (2): Cris Batiz, Mark Bronnik

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs Kevin Bonilla, Mark O'Neill, Rafa Jauregi and Saku Kitafuji to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on February 26, 2026. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Full Name: Kevin Bonilla

Position: Defender

Height: 5-6

Weight: 152

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Date of Birth: September 20, 2004 in Dallas, Texas

College: University of Portland

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 26, 2026

Full Name: Mark O'Neill

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 185

Hometown: Louisville, Colorado

Date of Birth: March 8, 2002 in Boulder, Colorado

College: Creighton

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 26, 2026

Full Name: Rafa Jauregui

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 161

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Date of Birth: December 20, 2004 in Sacramento, California

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 26, 2026

Full Name: Saku Kitafuji

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 143

Hometown: Osaka, Japan

Date of Birth: July 20, 2005 in Osaka, Japan

Nationality: Japan

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 26, 2026







