Tacoma Defiance Signs Edson Carli and Cris Batiz
Published on February 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Edson Carli and forward Cris Batiz to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both players are products of Sounders FC Academy and now make the jump to Defiance ahead of the 2026 campaign.
"Cris and Edson have both earned this opportunity through their work in the academy and the progress they've shown over time," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "They've embraced the standards we set and continued to push themselves in training and competition. We believe they're ready for the next step in the professional pathway, and we're excited to see how they grow within the Defiance environment."
Carli, 18, originally joined Sounders FC Academy on July 29, 2022. Last season as an academy player, he made 22 appearances (14 starts) for Tacoma, totaling over 1,200 minutes with two goals and three assists. He also played in two of Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, scoring a goal in a 3-1 First Round win over the Washington Athletic Club (March 20).
Batiz, 14, joined the academy on February 1, 2025, making 14 appearances in MLS NEXT last season before signing with Defiance. Prior to coming to Seattle, Batiz played for Academia Internacional de Fútbol Leones in his hometown of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
"Cris and Edson have worked hard within our academy and consistently shown the growth that made this moment possible," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "We're excited to welcome them into our group because they've shown the right mindset and commitment throughout their time in the system. They've earned the trust of the staff and now we're looking forward to helping them continue their development with Defiance."
Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.
TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Edson Carli and forward Cris Batiz to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on February 24, 2026. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Full Name: Edson Carli
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160
Hometown: Lake Forest Park, Washington
Date of Birth: August 23, 2007 in Lake Forest Park, Washington
Nationality: United States
Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 24, 2026
Full Name: Cris Batiz
Position: Forward
Height: 5-8
Weight: 120
Hometown: San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Date of Birth: March 28, 2011 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Nationality: Honduras
Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 24, 2026
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 24, 2026
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Edson Carli and Cris Batiz - Tacoma Defiance
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Mateo Clark - Chicago Fire FC II
- Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Alex Krehl - Chattanooga FC
- St Louis CITY2 Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Picks Cooper Forcellini and Zack Lillington, Adds Sidney Paris to Roster - St. Louis City SC 2
- St Louis CITY2 Signs Collegiate Players, Palmer Ault, Jemone Barclay, and Nate Martinez Through 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Edson Carli and Cris Batiz
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Forward Mark Bronnik
- Tacoma Defiance Hires Paulo Nagamura as Head Coach, with Sounders FC Veteran João Paulo Joining his Staff
- MLS NEXT Pro Announces 2026 Tacoma Defiance Schedule
- Sounders FC Signs Yu Tsukanome and Sebastian Gomez from Tacoma Defiance