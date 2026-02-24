Tacoma Defiance Signs Edson Carli and Cris Batiz

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Edson Carli and forward Cris Batiz to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both players are products of Sounders FC Academy and now make the jump to Defiance ahead of the 2026 campaign.

"Cris and Edson have both earned this opportunity through their work in the academy and the progress they've shown over time," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "They've embraced the standards we set and continued to push themselves in training and competition. We believe they're ready for the next step in the professional pathway, and we're excited to see how they grow within the Defiance environment."

Carli, 18, originally joined Sounders FC Academy on July 29, 2022. Last season as an academy player, he made 22 appearances (14 starts) for Tacoma, totaling over 1,200 minutes with two goals and three assists. He also played in two of Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, scoring a goal in a 3-1 First Round win over the Washington Athletic Club (March 20).

Batiz, 14, joined the academy on February 1, 2025, making 14 appearances in MLS NEXT last season before signing with Defiance. Prior to coming to Seattle, Batiz played for Academia Internacional de Fútbol Leones in his hometown of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

"Cris and Edson have worked hard within our academy and consistently shown the growth that made this moment possible," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "We're excited to welcome them into our group because they've shown the right mindset and commitment throughout their time in the system. They've earned the trust of the staff and now we're looking forward to helping them continue their development with Defiance."

Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Edson Carli and forward Cris Batiz to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on February 24, 2026. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Full Name: Edson Carli

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Hometown: Lake Forest Park, Washington

Date of Birth: August 23, 2007 in Lake Forest Park, Washington

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 24, 2026

Full Name: Cris Batiz

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 120

Hometown: San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Date of Birth: March 28, 2011 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Nationality: Honduras

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 24, 2026







