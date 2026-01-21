MLS NEXT Pro Announces 2026 Tacoma Defiance Schedule

TACOMA, WASH. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced its 2026 regular season schedule, a campaign that sees each of its 30 teams play 28 matches over the course of 30 weeks. Tacoma Defiance opens its fifth MLS NEXT Pro season at home against Pacific Division foe LAFC 2 on March 1 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance then faces its first road contest against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, March 8 at Sabercats Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT). All 2026 MLS NEXT Pro broadcast details are being shared at a later date.

A two-time Pacific Division winner, Tacoma's divisional schedule includes three fixtures against the 2025 Pacific Division winners Quakes II on March 14 (7:00 p.m. PT) at Starfire Stadium before traveling to the Bay Area side on July 12 (time TBA) and September 5 (time TBA). Tacoma's season series with Ventura County FC begins with a home match on March 29 (8:00 p.m. PT) before playing the squad at William Rolland Stadium on September 13 (4:00 p.m. PT). Defiance has three matches each against Cascadia rivals Timbers2 and Whitecaps FC 2 in 2026, taking on Portland on the road on May 30 (1:00 p.m. PT) before hosting the club on July 5 (7:00 p.m. PT) and on September 20 (2:00 p.m. PT) in a Decision Day matchup. Tacoma faces Whitecaps FC II at Swangard Stadium on April 12 (4:00 p.m. PT) and May 17 (4:00 p.m. PT), hosting the Canadian side on August 1 (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance's additional divisional fixtures include a road match against LAFC 2 on August 16 (7:00 p.m. PT), as well as home and away contests against Real Monarchs on June 21 (7:00 p.m. PT) and July 19 (2:30 p.m. PT), respectively.

Tickets for all 2026 Tacoma Defiance matches at Starfire Stadium will be available at the door for a donation to RAVE Foundation in support of their mission to build over 52 mini pitches throughout Washington State by the end of 2026. Those fields anchor culturally-responsive programs and events that use soccer as a vehicle to support whole, healthy children and communities.

Other highlights from Defiance's 2026 regular-season slate include a home match against 2025 Western Conference champion Colorado Rapids 2 on July 26 (7:00 p.m. PT) and a home fixture against SKC II on August 23 (7:00 p.m. PT). For the fifth-consecutive year, all of Tacoma's regular-season matches are against Western Conference opponents.

Tacoma finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference with 36 points (10-14-4), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.







