Revolution II Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - MLS NEXT Pro today revealed the 2026 regular season schedule, which will see New England Revolution II play 28 matches in the developmental team's seventh season. In 2026, Revolution II will host all 14 home fixtures at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Revolution II will compete in the Eastern Conference's Northeast Division alongside regional rivals New York City FC II, Philadelphia Union II, Toronto FC II, Red Bull New York II, FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2, and the league's newest independent club, Connecticut United FC. Broadcast information for all MLS NEXT Pro matches will be shared at a later date.

New England will commence the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 1, welcoming Atlanta United 2 to Beirne Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET). Following a five-game homestand to begin the year, the away slate begins on Saturday, April 18 at Columbus Crew 2 (3:00 p.m. ET). The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 20 at Toronto FC II (2:00 p.m. ET) on MLS NEXT Pro's Decision Day.

The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each of the league's 30 clubs playing 28 matches; 14 at home and 14 on the road over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The MLS NEXT Pro regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Decision Day, all 30 clubs will compete to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Revolution Season Members will receive an allotment of complimentary Revolution II tickets for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Full Revolution II ticketing details will be announced soon. For more information, please contact the Revolution via email at CS@revolutionsoccer.net or call 1-877-GET-REVS.

New England Revolution II is a critical part of the club's renowned Pro Player Pathway, providing an important bridge between the Revolution Academy's MLS NEXT teams and New England's MLS squad. Through the team's first six seasons, 52 Revolution Academy alumni have earned their professional soccer debuts with Revolution II, including a team-record 13 new academy products to debut in 2025. The Revolution Academy has produced 16 future Homegrown Player signings for the first team, including the most recent in 17-year-old Somerville, Mass. resident Cristiano Oliveira. Nine additional players have risen to the MLS roster after first signing with Revolution II.

Click here to view New England's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule. Visit MLSNEXTPro.com for the complete league schedule.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

DATE OPPONENT VENUE

TIME (HOME/AWAY) LOCATION

Sun., March 1 Atlanta United 2 Beirne Stadium

8:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., March 8 Toronto FC II Beirne Stadium,

5:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., March 15 FC Cincinnati II Beirne Stadium,

2:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., March 22 Connecticut United FC Beirne Stadium,

2:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., April 12 Red Bull New York II Beirne Stadium,

2:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sat., April 18 Columbus Crew 2 ScottsMiracle-Gro

3:00 p.m. ET (A) Columbus, Ohio

Sun., May 3 Connecticut United FC TBA

6:00 p.m. ET (A)

Sun., May 10 New York City FC II Beirne Stadium

2:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Wed., May 13 Philadelphia Union II TBA

7:00 p.m. ET (A)

Sun., May 17 Orlando City B Beirne Stadium

2:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Fri., May 22 Crown Legacy FC Sportsplex at Matthews

7:00 p.m. ET (A) Matthews, N.C.

Sun., June 7 FC Cincinnati 2 NKU Soccer Stadium

6:00 p.m. ET (A) Highland Heights, Ky.

Sun., June 14 Red Bull New York II Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., June 21 Chicago Fire FC II Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., June 28 Toronto FC II York Lions Stadium

3:00 p.m. ET (A) Toronto, Ontario

Sun., July 5 Philadelphia Union II Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Wed., July 15 Columbus Crew 2 Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Wed., July 22 New York City FC II Beirne Stadium

5:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Sun., July 26 FC Cincinnati 2 NKU Soccer Stadium

6:00 p.m. ET (A) Highland Heights, Ky.

Sun., Aug. 2 Red Bull New York II MSU Soccer Park

7:00 p.m. ET (A) Montclair, N.J.

Sat., Aug. 8 Connecticut United FC Reese Stadium,

7:00 p.m. ET (A) New Haven, Conn.

Sun., Aug. 16 Philadelphia Union II Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Wed., Aug. 19 Inter Miami CF II Chase Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (A) Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Sat., Aug. 22 New York City FC II Icahn Stadium

5:00 p.m. ET (A) New York, N.Y.

Sun., Aug. 30 Huntsville City FC Beirne Stadium

7:00 p.m. ET (H) Smithfield, R.I.

Fri., Sept. 4 Carolina Core FC Truist Point Stadium

6:30 p.m. ET (A) High Point, N.C.

Fri., Sept. 11 Columbus Crew 2 Historic Crew Stadium

6:00 p.m. ET (A) Columbus, Ohio

Sun., Sept. 20 Toronto FC II York Lions Stadium

2:00 p.m. ET (A) Toronto, Ontario







