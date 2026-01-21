Carolina Core FC Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC and MLS NEXT Pro today announced the Club's 28-game schedule. In its third season in MLS NEXT Pro, the Foxes will open the 2026 campaign Saturday, February 28th on the road against New York City Football Club II at Belson Stadium 7:00 p.m. ET.
Communication on where to watch the games online, will be sent out in the coming weeks.
All home matches will be played at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, NC.
