Chicago Fire FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - MLS NEXT Pro and Chicago Fire FC II today announced the Club's 28-game schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Chicago Fire II's fifth season will begin with a road match against Inter Miami CF II on Friday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CT. The team will remain in the Sunshine State for a tilt against Orlando City B on Sunday, March 8, before returning to Chicago to open the home portion of the schedule against Chattanooga FC on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT. All regular season matches will be available to stream for free across the globe on MLSNEXTPro.com.

As has been the case since the team's inaugural 2022 season, all of Chicago's 14 regular season home matches will remain free and open to the public. The home venue will be announced at a later date. Each match will feature a roster comprised of first team players, players signed to MLS NEXT Pro contracts, and members of the Chicago Fire Academy.

Schedule Notes

All 28 regular season matches for Chicago Fire II will feature Eastern Conference opponents. Following the arrival of Connecticut United FC to MLS NEXT Pro's Northeast Division, Chicago Fire II will shift to the Southeast Division, whose teams make up 21 of the 28 matches in 2026.

Chicago will play three matches against each of the Southeast Division teams: the aforementioned Miami, Orlando and Chattanooga, as well as Carolina Core FC, Huntsville City FC, Atlanta United 2 and Crown Legacy FC.

The remaining seven regular season matches will be played against Chicago's old Northeast Division foes: FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2, New England Revolution II, New York City FC II, Red Bull New York II, Philadelphia Union II and Toronto FC II.

Chicago's season opener against Miami on Feb. 27 will be the earliest the team has ever opened a season, beating the 2025 opener at home against Huntsville City FC on March 9 by well over a week.

For the second time in Chicago Fire II history, the team will open the season against Miami at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., last doing so in a 3-1 victory on March 26, 2023. This will be the third time the team opens the season in Florida, as CFII played its inaugural match against Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Stadium in Kissimmee just a year earlier.

Most of CFII's 28 regular season matches will be played on a Sunday, including the home opener and Decision Day. August will see the most matches for Chicago Fire II with six; May, June and July will each feature four matches; and the colder months of March, April and September will feature three.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC II, including information on the upcoming 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com/two.







