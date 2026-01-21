Philadelphia Union II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II, in conjunction with MLS NEXT Pro, announced today the club's 2026 regular-season schedule. Union II enter the new campaign following a second consecutive Eastern Conference Final appearance. Union II will continue to play home matches at Subaru Park during the 2026 season, with select games scheduled to be played at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex championship grass field.
The 2026 season marks the earliest start in league history. Union II officially kicks off the campaign on opening weekend, hosting Toronto FC II on Saturday, Feb. 28. The 28-match regular season will conclude on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day, Sunday, Sept. 20. Broadcast information for the 2026 season will be shared at a later date.
Union II will be one of 30 clubs competing in MLS NEXT Pro this year, including the league's newest addition, Connecticut (CT) United FC. The schedule features 14 home and 14 away matches over a 30-week span. Clubs will face divisional opponents a maximum of three times, along with other intraconference opponents to complete the schedule.
The 2026 season will also feature an adjustment in Eastern Conference alignment, with CT United FC joining the Northeast Division and Chicago Fire FC II moving to the Southeast Division. The league will continue to play through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, maintaining a consistent professional pathway for developing players.
Ticketing information for the 2026 season will be available in the near future. For more information, please visit philadelphiaunion.com/unionii.
Below, please find Philadelphia Union II's full 2026 schedule.
DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) CITY
Sat., Feb. 28 Toronto 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Mar. 8 Cincinnati 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Mar. 15 CT United 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Mar. 22 @ NYRB 5:00pm Montclair, NJ
Sun., Apr. 12 Carolina 3:00pm Chester, PA
Fri., Apr. 17 @ Toronto 7:00pm Toronto, ON
Sun., Apr. 26 @ CT United 3:00pm Bridgeport, CT
Sun., May 3 NYRB 3:00pm Chester, PA
Wed., May 13 New England 7:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., May 17 Columbus 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sat., May 23 Atlanta 3:00pm Chester, PA
Fri., May 29 @ Toronto 7:00pm Toronto, ON
Fri., Jun. 5 @ Charlotte 7:00pm Matthews, NC
Sun., Jun. 14 New York 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Jun. 21 @ Orlando 7:00pm Kissimmee, FL
Sun., Jun. 28 @ NYRB 7:00pm Montclair, NJ
Sun., Jul. 5 @ New England 7:00pm Smithfield, RI
Sun., Jul. 12 Huntsville 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sat., Jul. 18 @ Columbus 6:00pm Columbus, OH
Sat., Jul 25 @ Chattanooga 7:00pm Chattanooga, TN
Sat., Aug. 1 @ New York 7:00pm New York, NY
Sun., Aug. 9 Cincinnati 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Aug. 16 @ New England 7:00pm Smithfield, RI
Sun., Aug. 23 CT United 3:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Aug. 30 @ Cincinnati 6:00pm Highland Heights, KY
Fri., Sep. 4 Columbus 7:00pm Chester, PA
Sun., Sep. 13 @ Chicago 4:00pm Bridgeview, IL
Sun., Sep. 20 New York 2:00pm Chester, PA
*Dates and times are subject to change.
