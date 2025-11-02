Korzeniowski's Not Enough for Philadelphia Union II

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 2-1 to New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final. Forward Stas Korzeniowski opened up the scoring in the 38th minute off an assist from forward Eddy Davis III, but New York leveled the match in the 71st minute through Roald Mitchell, who later netted the game-winner in the 83rd minute. Despite a record-breaking season, Union II's playoff run came to an end.

New York Red Bull II (2) - Philadelphia Union II (1)

Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, NJ)

Sunday, November 1, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: JC Griggs

AR1: Jeremy Smith

AR2: Nicholas Seymour

4th: ¬â¹ ¬â¹Eric Burton

Weather: 52 degrees and clear.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Davis III) 38'

RBNY - Roald Mitchell (Dos Santos) 71'

RBNY - Roald Mitchell (Mehmeti) 83'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Kaiden Moore (caution) 60'

RBNY - Matthew Dos Santos (caution) 64'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 86'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, Kaiden Moore (Sal Olivas 63'), CJ Olney, Markus Ande rson, Óscar Benítez, Noah Probst (Willyam Ferreira 86'), Eddy Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 74'), Stas Korzeniowski.

Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Mike Sheridan, Mateo Gallegos,Nick Pariano, Leandro Soria.

New York Red Bulls II: Austin Cause, Juan Mina, Juan Esteban Gutierrez Ruiz, Jair Collahuazo, Matthew Dos Santos (Curtis Ofori 88'), Nate Worth, Adri Mehmeti, Nehuén Benedetti, Rafael Mosquera, Roald Mitchell (Mijahir Jiménez 88'), Andy Rojas (Tanner Rosborough 90+2').

Substitutes not used: Aimar Modelo, Dennis Nelich, Brooklyn Schwarz, Benjamin Rodriguez, Ryan Scuro.







