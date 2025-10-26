Union II advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year

Published on October 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 1-0 victory over Huntsville City FC on Saturday night, advancing to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year. After a scoreless first half, forward Stas Korzeniowski scored the lone goal of the match with a converted penalty in the 67th minute. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick recorded a clean sheet to help send Union II to the next round of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Philadelphia Union II (1) - Huntsville City FC (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, October 25, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Matthew Thompson

AR1: Art Arustamyan

AR2: Rhett Hammil

4th: Luis Diego Arroyo

Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (PK) 67'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HNT - Tyshawn Rose (caution) 5'

HNT - Philip Mayaka (caution) 8'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 14'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 17'

HNT - Xavier Valdez (caution) 66'

HNT - Christopher Applewhite (caution) 72'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Neil Pierre, Nick Pariano, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, CJ Olney, Markus Ande rson, Óscar Benítez, Willyam Ferreira (Noah Probst 55'), Eddy Davis III (Sal Olivas 60'), Stas Korzeniowski (Malik Jakupovic 85').

Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Mike Sheridan, Leandro Soria, Kaiden Moore.

Huntsville City FC: Xavier Valdez; Jordan Knight, Tyshawn Rose (Blake Bowen 59'), Christopher Applewhite, Zach Barrett, Philip Mayaka, Alan Carleton, Pep Casas (Gio Miglietti 87'), Damien Barker John (Real Gill 87), Christian Koffi, Maximus Ekk (Gunnar Studenhofft 72').

Substitutes not used: Erik Lauta, Ethan O'Brien, Moises Veliz, Kevin Carmichael, Gabriel Alonso.

TEAM NOTES

Philadelphia Union II advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final for the second time in club history.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his eighth goal in the last six matches.

Union II are unbeaten in seven straight matches across all competitions.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 25, 2025

Union II advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year - Philadelphia Union II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.