Philadelphia Union II to Face New York Red Bulls II in Eastern Conference Final
Published on October 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II will face New York Red Bulls II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Philadelphia Union II advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 1-0 victory over Huntsville City FC on Saturday night, marking their second consecutive trip to the Conference Final. After a scoreless first half, forward Stas Korzeniowski converted a penalty in the 67th minute for the game's only goal. The sides previously met twice this season: Union II fell 2-0 on August 11 and drew 1-1 in their home opener on March 17, earning the extra point in the post-regulation shootout.
Union II are one of only two clubs to qualify for the postseason in all four years of MLS NEXT Pro history, following a record-setting regular season. The team tied its club record for wins (15), ranking second-most in the league, while setting new marks for goals scored (64), goals allowed (34), and goal differential (+30)-the highest in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Eighteen different players scored for Union II in 2025, led by forwards Malik Jakupovic and Stas Korzeniowski with eight goals each.
The winners of the Conference Finals will advance to MLS NEXT Pro Cup the weekend of November 7, with the Club with the highest regular season points total hosting - therefore the winner of the Eastern Conference Final will host Cup.
Complete details on the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs are available at MLSNEXTPro.com.
