Chattanooga FC Announces Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on October 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced several roster moves for its MLS NEXT Pro team as it heads into the offseason.

CFC currently has ten players under contract for 2026 after exercising six player options and declining three.

CFC exercised 2026 contract options for the following players: Defenders Nathan Koehler, Tate Robertson and Farid Sar-Sar, midfielders Steeve Louis Jean and Daniel Mangarov and forward Keegan Ancelin.

Midfielder Luke Husakiwsky and forward Anthony Garcia have now signed with the club through the 2026 season.

Darwin Ortiz remains under contract with a club option for a further year in 2027.

The club declined 2026 contract options for goalkeeper J.P. Philpot, midfielder Nick Mendonca and forward Minjae Kwak.

Contracts for defenders Logan Brown, Ethan Dudley and Robert Screen, midfielder Callum Watson and forward Markus Naglestad have come to an end following the conclusion of the 2025 season and will not be renewed for the 2026 season.

Ongoing discussions are taking place with the following players: Eldin Jakupović, Michael Barrueta, Milo Garvanian, Ameziane Sid Mohand, Peter Plougmand and Yuval Cohen.

The loan agreement for Gavin Turner (D.C. United) expires at the end of the year.

The following players have been invited to participate in the club's 2026 preseason: Colin Thomas, Jalen James, Mike Bleeker and Xavier Rimpel.

"Becoming the first independent club to host a playoff game and winning our first MLS NEXT Pro division championship are achievements that reflect the incredible commitment of our players, staff, and supporters," said Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We're deeply grateful to everyone who played a part in this historic season-they've raised the standard for what Chattanooga FC can be. As we make our roster decisions, our goal is to honor that work by continuing to build a team that embodies our values and progresses us to greater heights."

Everyone at Chattanooga Football Club would like to thank all departing players for their significant contributions to the club and community.

Following today's announcement, CFC has ten players under contract for the 2026 season, listed alphabetically in each position:

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (3): Nathan Koehler, Tate Robertson, Farid Sar-Sar

Midfielders (5): Luke Husakiwsky, Steeve Louis Jean, Daniel Mangarov, Alex McGrath, Darwin Ortiz

Forwards (2): Keegan Ancelin, Anthony Garcia

In discussions (6): Michael Barrueta, Yuval Cohen, Milo Garvanian, Eldin Jakupović, Peter Plougmand, Ameziane Sid Mohand







