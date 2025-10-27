MNUFC2 to Face Colorado Rapids 2 in 2025 MLS Next Pro Playoffs Western Conference Final

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Oct. 27, 2025) -- MNUFC2, along with MLS NEXT Pro, announced today the schedule for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Western Conference Final: The No. 5-seeded Twos will travel to face No. 3 Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, November 2 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Kick for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Loons fans can watch MNUFC2's Western Conference Final match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MNUFC2 and Colorado Rapids 2 faced off against each other three times in the 2025 regular season, and the Twos swept the series: Minnesota won 2-0 in the Rocky Mountains in April, captured a 2-1 victory at home in June and earned another 2-1 road win in Colorado in September - notably the victory that clinched MNUFC2's first-ever playoffs berth.

The Twos upset No. 1 St. Louis CITY2 this past weekend on Oct. 26, where forward Logan Dorsey scored the opening goal on a stunning volley strike, and Homegrown winger Darius Randell sealed the deal with his second-half goal on a rainy night in the Gateway Arch City. The Twos are now notably on a four-game win streak across all competitions heading into Sunday's Western Conference Final.

MNUFC2 finished the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season in fifth place in the Western Conference table, holding a 12-10-6 (W-L-D) record, where they earned 44 points and also their very-first berth into the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Across all competitions for MNUFC2 this season, Logan Dorsey is the club's leading goalscorer with 11 tallies on the year, midfielder Curt Calov leads the team in assists provided (eight), and U.S. youth international goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich approaches this next postseason game with nine wins inside the net.







