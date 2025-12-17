Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed MNUFC2 defender Britton Fischer to a one-year contract through December 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

"I'm very excited to have this opportunity to sign with the First Team; it has been one of my goals ever since I arrived in Minnesota three years ago," said defender Britton Fischer. "I'm thankful for the club and staff for having confidence in me and bringing me in. I am ready to be back with the team, to work hard and continue to contribute to the success of this club."

"Britton has shown a continuous improvement across the past few years with MNFUC2, and he has developed into a dependable player on the back line," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Khaled El-Ahmad. "Britton is yet another example of continued player development at Minnesota United, and this contract celebrates the collective efforts across the coaches and staff that daily contribute to player growth. We look forward to helping him further development as he learns and grows across next season."

Fischer first joined MNUFC2 in February 2023, signing with the Twos just days before his birthday. Since then, the defender was a mainstay on MNUFC2's back line, where he made 78 game appearances, 71 starts, scored twice and provided five assists in over 6,200 minutes of action played on the pitch across all competitions (including MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in 2025 and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2024).

During the 2025 season, Fischer contributed with 29 game appearances, scored one header goal off a corner kick, and provided two assists in 2,335 minutes of play (all competitions). The defender notably played every minute of MNUFC2's historic MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs run in 2025, which included an upset against the top-seeded St. Louis CITY2 and an ultimate progression to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final against Colorado Rapids 2.

The defender joined MNUFC2 from North Carolina FC of USL League One, where he appeared in 30 matches between 2021 and 2022. Fischer made his professional debut in May 2021 during a 0-0 draw against the Richmond Kickers. Prior to his time with NCFC's senior team, Fischer was a member of the NCFC Academy in 2019.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 defender Britton Fischer to a one-year contract through December 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

VITALS

Britton Fischer

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 2/25/2004 (21 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Wight: 181

Birthplace: Greenville, North Carolina

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Citizenship: United States

Previous Club: MNUFC2







