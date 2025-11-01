MNUFC2 at Colorado Rapids 2 Preview

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No. 5 seed MNUFC2 travels west to face No. 3 seed Colorado Rapids 2 in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. This match marks another historic moment for the Twos, who reached the conference final for the first time in club history after consecutive road playoff victories.

MNUFC2 earned its spot in the Western Conference Final following a 2-0 win over top-seeded St. Louis CITY2 in the conference semifinal round at Energizer Park. Forward Logan Dorsey and winger Darius Randell provided the goals, while 18-year-old goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich marked his birthday with a clean sheet, MNUFC2's first-ever in the postseason. The Twos have showcased consistency and grit throughout their playoff campaign, outscoring opponents 4-1 across two away matches.

Sunday's matchup will be the fourth meeting between Minnesota and Colorado this season. The Twos have won all three previous encounters, including a pair of decisive road victories and a home win.

Colorado Rapids 2 advanced to the Western Conference Final following a thrilling 4-2 extra-time win over The Town FC at PayPal Park in California. Forward Mamadou Diop opened the scoring in the first half before The Town equalized moments later. The Rapids regained the lead through Alex Harris in the 60th minute, but a late goal from the hosts sent the match into extra time. In the additional periods, Anderson Rosa converted a penalty in the 92nd minute, and substitute Antony García added a final goal in the 114th to secure Colorado's passage.

Sunday's match promises to deliver an intense and high-quality contest between these two sides. MNUFC2 will look to continue its unbeaten run against Colorado and extend their remarkable postseason journey, while Rapids 2 aims to defend their home field and reach the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final. With a championship game berth on the line, the Western Conference Final sets the stage for the Twos' historic season.

HEAD COACH JEREMY HALL ON FACING COLORAOD RAPIDS 2 ON THE ROAD...

"We've obviously had a good run at Colorado [Rapids 2], which makes it even more difficult to have to play them a fourth time. It's a really good team, a really experienced team, and a really good coach. Erik Bushey's done an unbelievable job with those guys. We have to go on the road again, in tough environments, but after us getting two wins back-to-back, we're excited for it, and, and we told the guys, we're, we're not done."

GOALKEEPER KAYNE RIZVANOVICH ON FACING RAPIDS 2 FOR A FOURTH TIME THIS SEASON...

"How we can hurt Colorado [Rapids 2] are in those set-piece moments, how we can play through the lines, how we can run in behind, good balls into the box and obviously the attacking threat of [Logan] Dorsey, Darius [Randell], [Troy] Putt. They've all done really well so far, so I'm excited for that. I don't remember the last time I've face a team four times in one year. People talk about how it's hard to beat a team that many times in a row, but I don't think we should look at it that way. We should look at it like, 'what's different from the last three times' and go in with the same mentality that gave us success, and continue executing and winning."

RIZVAONOVICH ON EARNING A CLEEN SHEET AGAINST ST. LOUIS ON HIS BIRTHDAY LAST WEEKEND...

"Going into the game, I knew my parents were going to be there, which was really special to have them watching. It's fun, man; it's why you play the game for these games like that in the rain, on your birthday, like that. It was fun overall and I tried to enjoy it as much as I could."

No. 5 MNUFC2 @ No. 3 COLORADO RAPIDS 2

Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado

11.2.2025 | MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs | Western Conference Final

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass)

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MNUFC2: 12-10-6 (44 pts. | 5-5-4 on the road)

COL2: 15-8-5 (51 pts. | 7-5-2 at home)







