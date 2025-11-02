New York Red Bulls II Defeat Philadelphia Union II, 2-1, to Advance to First MLS NEXT Pro Cup in Club History

Published on November 1, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II defeat Philadelphia Union II 2-1 on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium to claim club's first MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Title

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Forward Edward Davis played a pass across the six-yard box to forward Stas Korzeniowski who placed a one time right footed shot into the top left corner of the net.

New York leveled the score in the 71st minute. Midfielder Adri Mehmeti played a wide through ball to defender Matthew Dos Santos who struck a one time left-footed cross into the box that was brought down by forward Roald Mitchell and laced into the back of the net.

Red Bulls II found the match deciding goal in the 83rd minute. Mehmeti floated a one-time right footed through ball to Mitchell who took a touch and curled a shot into the top right corner of the net.

Mitchell scored his third and fourth goals of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and completed his first career postseason brace. It was also his third brace of the season across all competitions.

With his fourth goal of the postseason, Mitchell is tied with Philadelphia Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski for most goals scored in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Playoffs.

The Montclair, N.J. native's four postseason goals are the second-most in club history, surpassing Stefano Bonomo's three.

The forward scored his 18th and 19th career goals across all competitions, moving him past Vincent Bezecourt for sixth-most goals scored across all competitions in club history.

Mitchell has five goal contributions through his first three 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs matches, which is the most single player goal contributions in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Mehmeti tallied his second and third career 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs assists.

The midfielder has four assists in his last three matches across all competitions.

This was Mehmeti's first career multi-assist match.

Dos Santos tallied his second assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

The defender's two career post season assists move him past Junior Flemmings for most postseason assists by a defender in franchise history.

Goalkeeper Austin Causey made two saves on the night and has eight saves in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, moving him past Colorado Rapids 2's Zack Campagnolo and St Louis CITY2's Christian Olivares for second-most goalkeeper saves in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Red Bulls II Head Coach Michael Bradley has won his first three postseason matches, making him the first coach in club history to win their first three postseason matches.

With the win tonight, New York earned their first MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Title and will advance to their first ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Tonight's win is New York's second Eastern Conference postseason title in club history and first since the 2016 team won the USL Eastern Conference Title

Following Saturday's match, New York will host the winner of the Western Conference Final at home for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup with location and date of the match to be announced at a later date.

New York Red Bulls II 2, Philadelphia Union II 1

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Final

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, NJ

Box Score: https://www.mlsnextpro.com/competitions/mls-next-pro-playoffs/undefined/matches/rbnyvsphi-11-01-2025/stats

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski 4 (Davis) 38'

NY - Roald Mitchell 3 (Dos Santos, Mehmeti) 71'

NY - Roald Mitchell 4 (Mehmeti) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Kaiden Moore (caution, foul) 60'

NY - Matthew Dos Santos (caution, foul) 64'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera Sequera (caution, foul) 86'

New York Red Bulls II: Austin Causey; Juan Mina, Juan Gutierrez, Jair Collahuazo, Matthew Dos Santos (Curtis Ofori, 88'), Nehuen Benedetti, Andy Rojas, Adri Mehmeti ©, Rafael Mosquera, Nate Worth, Roald Mitchell (Mijahir Jimenez, 88')

Unused Subs: Brooklyn Schwarz, Aimar Modelo, Tanner Rosborough, Tobias Szewczyk, Benny Rodriguez, Dennis Nelich, Ryan Scuro

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 ; FOULS: 15 ; CORNER KICKS: 11 ; SAVES: 2

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Giovanny Sequera Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre ©, Kaiden Moore (Sal Olivas, 63'), Christopher Olney Jr, Markus Anderson, Oscar Benitez Cobo, Noah Probst (Willyam Ferreira, 86'), Stas Korzeniowski, Edward Davis (Malik Jakupovic, 74')

Unused Subs: Nick Pariano, Lou Lledtka, Mateo Gallegos, Leandro Soria Zarate, Michael Sheridan

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 ; FOULS: 19 ; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: JC Griggs

AR1: Jeremy Smith

AR2: Nicolas Seymour

4th Official: Eric Burton







