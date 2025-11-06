New York Red Bulls II to Host Colorado Rapids 2 for 2025 MLS NEXT PRO CUP at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, November 8

Published on November 6, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II to host Colorado Rapids 2 for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. English broadcast of MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air for free on Apple TV with Josh Eastern on Play-by-Play and Calen Carr on analyst duties. Moises Linares will report live from the sidelines.

Spanish broadcast of the match will be available for free on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Ramon Chavez on the call and Carlos Suarez providing analyst duties.

The match will also be available on New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com. Matt Harmon will kick things off at 6:45 p.m. ET with Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Toyota.

Number one seeded New York was crowned champions of the Eastern Conference on November 1 following their 2-1 come from behind victory over number two seeded Philadelphia Union II at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Despite falling behind 1-0 leading into halftime, the side bounced back in the second half as forward Roald Mitchell netted his first career postseason brace thanks to assists from defender Matthew Dos Santos and midfielder Adri Mehmeti.

Number three seeded Colorado were on major upset alert during their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Western Conference Campaign. Upsetting second seeded The Town FC 4-2 in the Conference Semifinals. Rapids 2 clinched their Western Conference title on November 2 defeating fifth seeded MNUFC 2 2-1 courtesy of two second half goals.

This will be both clubs first matchup against one another, and first appearance in MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Red Bulls II were scoring machines throughout their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference campaign, outscoring opponents 12-5. Their 12 goals were the most goals scored in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and the second-most goals scored in a single MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs campaign, trailing only North Texas SC who scored 13 in 2024.

Mitchell has led the charge for New York, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. He is tied with Philadelphia Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski for most goals scored in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and most goals scored in a singular playoff run in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. The forward's four postseason goals are also the second-most postseason goals scored in Red Bulls II history. The Montclair, N.J. native has scored at least one goal in each of their MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs matches.

However, Mitchell is not the only one contributing on the offensive end. New York have six different goal scorers which is the most different goal scorers in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Midfielders Rafael Mosquera, Andy Rojas and Nehuen Benedetti each scored a brace during the playoffs. While forward Mijahir Jimenez and defender Jair Collahuazo each tallied one goal scored.

New York have also tallied the most team assists in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs history with 11. They've had four players in Mosquera, Mehmeti, Dos Santos, and midfielder Nate Worth each dish out at least two assists during their playoff journey. Mehmeti leads the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with three assists, while Mosquera, Dos Santos and Worth are tied with Colorado's Sydney Wathuta and Alex Harris for second-most 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs assists.

Red Bulls II have been impressive at home this season with a 13-1-3 record across all competitions.

Head Coach Michael Bradley has had quite the playoff run and is the first coach in club history to win their first three postseason matches.

This will be Red Bulls II's second ever championship match and first since their 2016 side won the 2016 USL Cup Championship, defeating Swope Park Rangers 5-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 23, 2016.

New York Red Bulls Season Ticket Members will be able to reserve tickets at no cost through their Ticketmaster Account Manager.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 6, 2025

