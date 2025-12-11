Red Bull New York Head of Pro Player Pathway Tiger Fitzpatrick Named Finalist for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Award

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York Head of Pro Player Pathway Tiger Fitzpatrick named finalist for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Award, the league announced today.

Fitzpatrick played an integral part in Red Bull New York's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup winning season. Under his leadership, 19 Red Bulls Academy graduates and current academy players made a total of 195 appearances with 34 goal contributions.

RBNY II captain and former academy player Adri Mehmeti led the way with 25 appearances and 2,245 minutes played. Eight academy players in Dennis Nelich, Ryan Scuro, Paul Sokoloff, Benny Rodriguez, Sebasthian Chavez, Christian Gallagher, Tim Logan and Tobias Szewczyk all made their MLS NEXT Pro debuts this season.

Fitzpatrick and RBNY II had a historic 2025 season breaking several league and club records. The club secured 58 points during the regular season which was the most in the franchise's three seasons in MLS NEXT Pro. New York also had 13 home wins which was the most in the Eastern Conference in the 2025 season and most in franchise history.

During the playoff run, the squad scored 15 goals which was an all-time MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs high and most scored in a singular postseason in club history.

"It's a fantastic honor to be named a finalist for the MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year and to be recognized amongst some other outstanding leaders." Says Fitzpatrick. "First and foremost, I have to thank Jochen (Schneider), Julian (de Guzman) and Marc (de Grandpré) for the trust they had in giving me the responsibility. Additionally, to Michael (Bradley), Ibra (Sekagya), the technical and support staff for the amazing work they did with the group. To the scouting team and academy for the work they did on assembling such a wonderful squad. And finally to the team for their dedication and commitment each and every day."







