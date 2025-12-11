MLS Next Pro Names 2025 Executive of the Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MLS NEXT Pro announced today that Brian Crookham, General Manager of Colorado Rapids 2, was named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year. Under his guidance, Colorado Rapids 2 won its first Western Conference Championship before finishing the 2025 season as runners-up in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Crookham, who was a finalist for the 2023 Executive of the Year award, helped the Club reach the Western Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons. The 2025 regular season campaign saw Rapids 2 finish as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference (51 points, 15-8-5) - a tremendous turnaround from the year prior (28 points, 6-18-4).

Rapids 2 fell to New York Red Bulls II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup - Colorado's first appearance in the League's championship match. The thrilling 2025 finale went to extra time and a shootout for the first time in Cup history after a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time. Red Bulls II bested Colorado, 3-1, in penalties in front of an MLS NEXT Pro Cup record-setting crowd of 9,095 fans.

"I am honored to represent the club with this award. The commitment from Ownership and our Senior Leadership to the player development space, paired with our coaching and support staff's execution in the player development process, makes this recognition possible," Crookham said. "We look forward to continuing to leverage the excellent opportunities that have been provided to us through our participation in MLS NEXT Pro."

Under Crookham's leadership, several Rapids 2 players have signed MLS first team deals with Colorado, including Adam Beaudry and Nicolas Hansen. Since making his MLS debut in a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders on April 27, 2025, Hansen recorded 38 saves and three clean sheets in 10 appearances (10 starts) for the first team.

"Brian's leadership has had a direct impact on the entire Rapids organization, Rapids 2's success this season, and on the players who have developed through Colorado's pathway and advanced to the first team," said Ali Curtis, President of MLS NEXT Pro. "Brian and his staff have shown continued commitment and dedication to growing our League and developing talent."

Crookham originally joined the Club in 2007 as the Director of Coaching for the Colorado Rapids Academy. He is also a USSF "A" licensed coach, and began his coaching career in his home state of Oklahoma, where he was inducted into the Oklahoma Soccer Hall of Fame in 2019. As General Manager of Colorado Rapids 2 and Sr. Director of Soccer Development, Crookham is responsible for all of the club's programming related to player development, including direct oversight of the academy and the Rapids adidas Alliance programming. He also serves as the primary contact for the club's international partnerships.

The Executive of the Year was chosen by a panel of MLS NEXT Pro League Office executives from nominations submitted by member Clubs, based on on-field performance and off-field impact. The other finalists for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Award were: New York Red Bulls II's Head of Pro Player Pathway, Tiger Fitzpatrick and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2's Technical Director, Quinn Thompson.

MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Winners:

2025: Brian Crookham, Colorado Rapids 2

2024: Matt Denny, North Texas SC

2023: Darrius Barnes, Crown Legacy FC

2022: Corey Wray, Columbus Crew 2

Additional 2025 Award Winners:

Golden Boot: Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC II)

Playmaker of the Year: Marcos Dias (New England Revolution II)

Defender of the Year: Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union II)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Eldin Jakupović (Chattanooga FC)

Pathway Player of the Year: Osaze De Rosario (Tacoma Defiance)

Coach of the Year: John Hackworth (St Louis CITY2)

MVP presented by adidas: Sam Sarver (North Texas SC)

Match Officials of the Year: Calin Radosav (Referee), Adam Cook (Assistant Referee), and Eric Burton (Fourth Official).

Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Eldin Jakupović (Chattanooga FC)

Defenders: Gabriel Mikina (St Louis CITY2), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union II), Tate Robertson (Chattanooga FC)

Midfielders: Nehuén Benedetti (New York Red Bulls II), Alan Carleton (Huntsville City FC), Marcos Dias (New England Revolution II), Cruz Medina (The Town FC)

Forwards: Mykhi Joyner (St Louis CITY2), Sam Sarver (North Texas SC), Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC II)







