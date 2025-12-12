Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo has been called into the Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team to compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the Equatoguinean Football Federation announced today.

Ondo and Equatorial Guinea are set to play three group-stage matches as part of Group E. The Nzalang Nacional will open against Burkina Faso on Dec. 24, then face Sudan on Dec. 28, and conclude their group play against Algeria on Dec. 31. The top two teams from each group and four best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout stage of the competition that will run from Jan. 3-18, with the final being held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Jan. 18.

Ondo, 22, has earned six caps for Equatorial Guinea since his international debut on Sept. 6, 2023. Most recently, he started in back-to-back friendly matches for his national team during the November window. Ondo started against Kenya on Nov. 14, and versus Madagascar on Nov. 17, both in Turkey. In his first season with T2, Ondo recorded 22 appearances (all starts), registering two goals and an assist in over 1,900 minutes played.







