Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for FIFA International Window

Published on November 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo has been called into the Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the November FIFA international window, the Equatoguinean Football Federation announced.

Ondo and Equatorial Guinea are set to face Kenya on November 14 and Madagascar on November 17, with both matches being held in Antalya, Turkey.

Ondo, 22, has earned four caps for Equatorial Guinea since his international debut on Sept. 6, 2023. His latest appearance came on June 10, 2024, a 1-0 victory over Malawi. In his first season with T2, Ondo made 22 appearances (all starts), notching two goals and an assist in over 1,900 minutes played.

Equatorial Guinea vs. Kenya (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 14, 7am PT Antalya, Turkey

Equatorial Guinea vs. Madagascar (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 17, 8am PT Antalya, Turkey







