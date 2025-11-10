Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for FIFA International Window
Published on November 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo has been called into the Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the November FIFA international window, the Equatoguinean Football Federation announced.
Ondo and Equatorial Guinea are set to face Kenya on November 14 and Madagascar on November 17, with both matches being held in Antalya, Turkey.
Ondo, 22, has earned four caps for Equatorial Guinea since his international debut on Sept. 6, 2023. His latest appearance came on June 10, 2024, a 1-0 victory over Malawi. In his first season with T2, Ondo made 22 appearances (all starts), notching two goals and an assist in over 1,900 minutes played.
WHAT WHEN WHERE
Equatorial Guinea vs. Kenya (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 14, 7am PT Antalya, Turkey
Equatorial Guinea vs. Madagascar (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 17, 8am PT Antalya, Turkey
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 10, 2025
- Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers 2
- Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Training Camp in Costa Rica - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for FIFA International Window
- Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Training Camp in Costa Rica
- Timbers2 Decline Head Coach Serge Dinkota's Option, Announce Roster Status
- Timbers2 Defender Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for October International Window
- Timbers2 Close out Regular Season with 2-1 Win over St. Louis CITY2 at Providence Park