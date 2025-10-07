Timbers2 Defender Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for October International Window

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo has been called into the Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers in the October FIFA international window, the Equatoguinean Football Federation announced today.

Equatorial Guinea will play Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Oct. 9, before hosting Liberia at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on Oct. 13.

Ondo, 21, has earned four caps for Equatorial Guinea since debuting on Sept. 6, 2023, in a draw against Libya. His latest appearance was on June 6, 2024, in a 1-0 victory over Malawi. On Sept. 27, 2025, he scored his first two MLS NEXT Pro goals, leading Timbers2 to a 2-1 win over Austin FC II. In 2025, Ondo made 22 appearances (all starts) for Portland, providing a total of three goal contributions in over 1,300 minutes played.

WHAT WHEN WHERE

Malawi vs. Equatorial Guinea (WCQ) Oct. 9, 9am PT Bingu National Stadium - Lilongwe, Malawi

Equatorial Guinea vs. Liberia (WCQ) Oct. 13, 6am PT Nuevo Estadio de Malabo - Malabo, Equatorial Guinea







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 7, 2025

