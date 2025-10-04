Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreement from T2

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 defender Sawyer Jura to a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's match against Seattle Sounders FC, the club announced today. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Jura, 19, has tallied 48 appearances (37 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro, recording two goals and four assists for T2. On July 4, 2024, Jura made his MLS and first-team debut coming on as a second half substitute at FC Dallas. Most recently, Jura appeared for the Timbers in the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory over Tacoma Defiance on May 6, 2025.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four short-term agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season, totaling a maximum of 16 days. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season but may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. However, a player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four short-term agreements.







