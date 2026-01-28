Timbers2 Name Jack Cassidy as Head Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have named Jack Cassidy as head coach ahead of the 2026 season, the club announced today. Cassidy becomes T2's third head coach of its MLS NEXT Pro era.

Cassidy, 35, joins T2 with nearly 15 years of coaching and development experience across four countries in Europe and the Middle East. Following stints in Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and most recently Denmark, Cassidy holds a UEFA A License and is a candidate for a UEFA Pro License.

"We are excited to announce the hiring of Jack Cassidy as our new Head Coach of Timbers2. Jack brings a wealth of experience from different levels across multiple continents," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "He is passionate about working with players in the development space and has demonstrated an extreme dedication and commitment to his continued growth as a young coach. We look forward to his efforts and collaboration in leading our MLS NEXT Pro program onward."

Prior to joining T2, Cassidy served as the First Team Assistant Coach & Head of Individual Development at Aalborg BK of the Danish 1st Division (2024-25). In his year with Aalborg, Cassidy oversaw the planning and structure of the first team's training sessions, spearheaded all aspects of individual player development, and contributed to the team's match preparation.

"I'm delighted to be joining the club as Head Coach of Timbers2. Throughout the process and my interactions with the staff, it was evident that this is a football club that puts people first," said Cassidy. "Having worked across both the senior and development levels of the game, I'm passionate about helping players navigate the transition into senior football - a step that can be both exciting and challenging. My focus will be on creating an environment where players are pushed, supported, and given real clarity around the daily demands and expectations of senior football, enabling them to maximize their potential. I'm looking forward to the journey ahead, getting to work with the players and staff, whilst integrating into the club and the community with my family."

Cassidy's first coaching experience came in 2011, taking the reins of the UK's United County League side Histon FC's academy in 2011. Working his way up the ranks of English football, Cassidy went on to take assistant coaching positions with St. Ives Town FC (2014-18), St. Neots Town FC (2018) and Bedford Town FC (2019) before becoming the Lead Academy Coach for Luton Town FC (2019-21).

A native of Ireland, Cassidy landed his first professional head coach position with Swedish club KSF Prespa Birlik in 2021. He then spent two years as the Head Academy & Transition Coach for Emirati side Al-Jazira Club (2021-23) and a year at Cambridge United FC as their U-21 Coach & Pathways Manager (2023-24).

Cassidy will lead Timbers2 into their fifth MLS NEXT Pro campaign, kicking off the 2026 season on Sunday, March 1, playing host to Quakes II at Providence Park.







