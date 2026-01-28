Atlanta United 2 Signs Mohamed Cisset and Matthew Senanou

Published on January 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced two new signings for the upcoming season. Defenders Mohamed Cisset and Matthew Senanou each signed for the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Cisset, 21, was born in Montréal, Canada and joins ATL UTD 2 after one season with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro. He started 20 of the 21 matches he played last season and finished the campaign with 1,653 minutes played and one goal scored. Defensively, he led the team in clearances with 25 while completing 89% of his passes. Cisset was originally selected by FC Dallas 71st overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of Penn State University. The defender represents Mali on the international stage and was a member of the 2024 Paris Olympics squad. Cisset will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Senanou, 22, signed with ATL UTD 2 after spending last season with Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. The defender played in 20 matches, 15 of them starts, and finished the campaign with 17 clearances and 89% pass completion. The Plainfield, Ill. native was selected sixth in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Colorado Rapids. Out of Xavier University, Senanou became the program's highest-ever selection, while also helping Xavier win its first BIG EAST Championship. Prior to playing for the Musketeers, Senanou began his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina where he made the NCAA tournament in both of his seasons with the Tar Heels.

Player Profile

Name: Mohamed Cisset

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Birthdate: Aug. 25, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Citizenship: Mali, Canada

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Mohamed Cisset to a contract for the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 28, 2026.

Player Profile

Name: Matthew Senanou

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Birthdate: March 21, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Plainfield, Illinois

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Matthew Senanou to a contract for the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 28, 2026.

Atlanta United 2 Roster (as of Jan. 28, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): James Donaldson, Jonathan Ransom

Defenders (4): Daniel Chica, Mohamed Cisset, Toto Majub, Matthew Senanou

Midfielders (3): Cameron Dunbar, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Moises Tablante

Forwards (3): Liam Butts, Arif Kovac, Patrick Weah







