Atlanta United 2 Signs Academy Midfielder David "DD" Sibrian

Published on February 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced the signing of Academy midfielder David "DD" Sibrian through the 2027 MLS NEXT Pro season. Sibrian will become a Homegrown signing effective July 1, 2028.

"DD has excelled at every stage since joining our Academy, and we are excited to watch his development with Atlanta United 2," said Atlanta United Director of Methodology Javier Peréz. "DD is another prime example of our continued growth and investment in our Player Pathway program, and he showed his quality last season with ATL UTD 2. We believe he is ready to take this next step and look forward to seeing him with the second team this season."

The 16-year-old joined the Atlanta United Academy from NTH NASA in August 2021 as part of the U-13 squad. In 2025, Sibrian was a member of the U-16 Academy team that reached the MLS NEXT Cup final. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native played 25 games with the U-16 team and also featured for the Academy's U-18 team that reached the final four in the Generation Adidas Cup. Sibrian was one of two ATL UTD Academy players selected to the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Team.

He made his professional debut on June 11, 2025, and finished the season with 12 appearances for ATL UTD 2. The midfielder finished with 10 starts, 744 minutes played and a 90% pass completion percentage. On Feb. 7, 2026, Sibrian made his debut for the El Salvador U-17 Men's National Team at the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, playing the full 90 minutes as a defensive midfielder in a 3-1 victory against Belize.

Player Profile

Name: David "DD" Sibrian

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: May 11, 2009 (16)

Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Ga.

Citizenship: United States, El Salvador

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs David Sibrian through the 2027 MLS NEXT Pro season. Sibrian will become a Homegrown signing effective July 1, 2028.

Atlanta United 2 Roster (as of Feb. 23, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): James Donaldson, Jonathan Ransom

Defenders (4): Daniel Chica, Mohamed Cisset, Toto Majub, Matthew Senanou

Midfielders (4): Cameron Dunbar, DD Sibrian, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Moises Tablante

Forwards (3): Liam Butts, Arif Kovac, Patrick Weah







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.