Timbers2 Sign Daniel Cervantes, Maximilian Kissel and Calem Tommy

Published on February 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed forwards Daniel Cervantes and Maximilian Kissel, and defender Calem Tommy ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. T2 begin their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign this Sunday, March 1, hosting Quakes II at Providence Park with kickoff set for 1pm PT.

Cervantes, 22, signs with T2 after spending the last five seasons in Mexico's developmental Liga de Expansión MX and Liga de Fuerzas Basicas. A product of Sacramento Republic FC's academy, Cervantes signed with Liga MX's Atlas F.C.'s U18's in July 2021. Cervantes would go on to make 57 appearances for Atlas' youth squads (U18, U20, and U23), scoring 23 goals. He joined C.D. Guadalajara in July 2024, integrating himself into the U23 squad and their Liga de Expansión MX affiliate, CD Tapatio. Cervantes registered nine goals in 36 appearances during his time with C.D. Guadalajara and CD Tapatio (2024-25). He signed with CD Irapuato in July 2025, making three league appearances.

Kissel, 23, signs with T2 after spending the last two college seasons at Vermont (2024-25). Originally drafted by Inter Miami CF with the 90th pick (third round) of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, the 23-year-old also has German lower division experience after starting his career at VfB Ginsheim (2021-22). At the Ginsheim-Gustavsburg based club, Kissel recorded 28 appearances in total across the first and second team with three goals and two assists.

While at Vermont, Kissel totaled 39 appearances (15 starts) with 16 goals and two assists in two years. Notably, in 2024 he helped the Catamounts to their first-ever National Championship, scoring game winning goals in the tournament quarterfinals and championship game. He earned 2024 NCAA Tournament Offensive Most Outstanding Player, NCAA All-Tournament Team, and America East All-Conference Second Team honors in 2024. From 2022-23, the New York native registered 39 appearances and 36 goals with two assists for Bridgeport. With the Knights, he led the nation in scoring in 2023 with 23 goals across 20 games, earning Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association First-Team All-America honors. The six-foot forward notably scored a career-high five goals in a match against Caldwell on Nov. 6, 2023.

Tommy, 22, signs his first professional contract with T2 after spending the last four college seasons at NC State (2022-25). Originally drafted by Houston Dynamo FC with the 39th pick in the second round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, the South Africa native is a product of Ubuntu Academy in Cape Town.

While at NC State, Tommy amassed 74 appearances (48 starts) with two goals and 12 assists to his name in four years. During his senior year in 2025, the 22-year-old started and played in all but one match for the Wolfpack, registering career-highs in starts (22) and assists (8). Notably, he provided an assist in three of NC State's final four matches of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including against Washington in the national championship, suffering a 3-2 defeat in extra time. The five-foot-nine defender earned 2025 All-ACC Third Team honors.

Daniel Cervantes

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 08/13/2003

Height: 5-9

Previous Club: CD Irapuato (Liga Expansión MX)

Citizenship: United States/Mexico

Home state: California, USA

Maximilian Kissel

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 10/14/2002

Height: 6-0

Previous Club: Vermont (College)

Citizenship: United States/Germany

Hometown: New York, New York, USA

Calem Tommy

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 04/06/2003

Height: 5-9

Previous Club: NC State (College)

Citizenship: South Africa

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Timbers2 2026 Roster (as of Feb. 23)

Goalkeepers (1): Sam Joseph

Defenders (5): Alex Bamford, Connor Ferguson, Nicklas Lund, Charles Ondo, Calem Tommy

Midfielders (4): Adolfo Enriquez, Lucas Fernandez-Kim, Justin McLean, Daniel Nuñez

Forwards (5): Benjamin Barjolo, Daniel Cervantes, Colin Griffith, Maximilian Kissel, Noah Santos







