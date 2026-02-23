Chicago Fire FC II Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Jack Sandmeyer

February 23, 2026

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Jack Sandmeyer to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, with a Club option for the 2027 transition season. Per league policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

"Jack has a good understanding of the game to go with good feet and a dominant physical presence," said Chicago Fire II Head Coach Mike Matkovich. "He has a very mature mindset that has helped him quickly integrate himself into the team and gives him high potential to reach the next level."

Sandmeyer, 23, was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on December 18, 2025, out of the University of North Carolina. The San Diego, Calif. native played the 2025 season as a graduate student at North Carolina, logging 1,809 minutes and starting all 20 matches as a defensive midfielder ton a team that finished with a .850 goals-against average and eight clean sheets. He scored one goal during the season - a bicycle kick in a 2-2 draw against North Florida - earning a third team All-ACC selection as one of four Tar Heels to earn the conference recognition.

Prior to his time at North Carolina, Sandmeyer began his collegiate career at the University of California, Davis, before returning to his hometown to play his senior season at the University of San Diego, where he started 19 matches. He scored twice for the Toreros, including an 82nd minute goal in the NCAA Tournament that wrapped a second-round upset victory against No. 10 Duke.

With his signing, Sandmeyer becomes the fourth UNC-Chapel Hill alumnus to join the Chicago Fire organization in 2026. Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter and midfielders Mauricio Pineda and Sam Williams also played collegiately at North Carolina, which boasts two national championships and nine NCAA College Cup appearances in its history.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signed defender Jack Sandmeyer to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. His contract will run through the 2026 season.

Name: Jack Sandmeyer

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Oct. 18, 2002

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 170

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

College: University of North Carolina







