Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-0 to Atlanta United 2

Published on April 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-2-3-3, 9 points) fell 3-0 against Atlanta United 2 (4-2-1-0, 13 points) Saturday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.

Chicago Fire II returned to SeatGeek after three weeks, looking to maintain their unbeaten streak at home. The visitors opened the game with an early lead when forward Arif Kovac scored with a shot to the lower right side of the net in the fourth minute of play. At the 31st minute, midfielder Jonathon Dunbar doubled the visitors' lead, scoring his second goal of the season from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net.

The visitors held onto the two-goal lead going into halftime, and rounded out the result with an 84th-minute goal from Adrian Gill to take home the three points.

Damyan Villanueva and Damian Nigg led the team with three shots apiece, with Villanueva sending a header on frame in the 74th minute and forcing Atlanta goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom to make the save.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will cap off a seven-game run of matches featuring Southeast Division opponents with a game against Orlando City B on Sunday, April 26. Kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with admission and parking free for all fans. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 0:3 Atlanta United 2

Goals:

ATL- Kovac (2) (WATCH) 4'

ATL- Dunbar (2) (WATCH) 35'

ATL- Gill (2) (WATCH) 84'

Discipline:

ATL - Kovac (Caution) 23'

CHI - Hyte (Caution) 30'

CHI - Villanueva (Caution) 54'

CHI - Boltz (Caution) 65'

CHI - Pineda (Caution) 80'

ATL - Ransom (Caution) 89'

CHI - Clark (Caution) 90+2'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Damian, D Cupps, D Rogers (capt.) (Sandmeyer, 46'), D Berg, M Nagle, M Pineda, M Hyte, M Villanueva, M Napoe (Herrera, 59'), F Boltz (Clark, 71')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Gonzalez

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Atlanta United 2: GK Ransom, D Ettinger, D Senanou, D Cisset, D Chong Qui, M Gill, M Torres (Sibrian, 79'), M Dovlo (Tablante, 79'), M Suarez (Browne, 87'), M Dunbar, F Kovac (Weah, 71')

Substitutes not used: GK Carlson, F Tablante Marquez, F Butts

Head Coach: Jose Silva

Stats Summary: CHI / ATL

Shots: 15 / 21

Shots on Goal: 2 / 8

Passing Accuracy: 73.9% / 80%

Saves: 5 / 2

Corners: 7 / 6

Fouls: 14 / 16

Offsides: 1 / 3

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Carlos Rodriguez

Assistant Referee 1: Mateusz Dulski

Assistant Referee 2: Shane Richards

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.