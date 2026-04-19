Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-0 to Atlanta United 2
Published on April 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-2-3-3, 9 points) fell 3-0 against Atlanta United 2 (4-2-1-0, 13 points) Saturday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.
Chicago Fire II returned to SeatGeek after three weeks, looking to maintain their unbeaten streak at home. The visitors opened the game with an early lead when forward Arif Kovac scored with a shot to the lower right side of the net in the fourth minute of play. At the 31st minute, midfielder Jonathon Dunbar doubled the visitors' lead, scoring his second goal of the season from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net.
The visitors held onto the two-goal lead going into halftime, and rounded out the result with an 84th-minute goal from Adrian Gill to take home the three points.
Damyan Villanueva and Damian Nigg led the team with three shots apiece, with Villanueva sending a header on frame in the 74th minute and forcing Atlanta goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom to make the save.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will cap off a seven-game run of matches featuring Southeast Division opponents with a game against Orlando City B on Sunday, April 26. Kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with admission and parking free for all fans. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 0:3 Atlanta United 2
Goals:
ATL- Kovac (2) (WATCH) 4'
ATL- Dunbar (2) (WATCH) 35'
ATL- Gill (2) (WATCH) 84'
Discipline:
ATL - Kovac (Caution) 23'
CHI - Hyte (Caution) 30'
CHI - Villanueva (Caution) 54'
CHI - Boltz (Caution) 65'
CHI - Pineda (Caution) 80'
ATL - Ransom (Caution) 89'
CHI - Clark (Caution) 90+2'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Damian, D Cupps, D Rogers (capt.) (Sandmeyer, 46'), D Berg, M Nagle, M Pineda, M Hyte, M Villanueva, M Napoe (Herrera, 59'), F Boltz (Clark, 71')
Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Gonzalez
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
Atlanta United 2: GK Ransom, D Ettinger, D Senanou, D Cisset, D Chong Qui, M Gill, M Torres (Sibrian, 79'), M Dovlo (Tablante, 79'), M Suarez (Browne, 87'), M Dunbar, F Kovac (Weah, 71')
Substitutes not used: GK Carlson, F Tablante Marquez, F Butts
Head Coach: Jose Silva
Stats Summary: CHI / ATL
Shots: 15 / 21
Shots on Goal: 2 / 8
Passing Accuracy: 73.9% / 80%
Saves: 5 / 2
Corners: 7 / 6
Fouls: 14 / 16
Offsides: 1 / 3
Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)
Referee: Carlos Rodriguez
Assistant Referee 1: Mateusz Dulski
Assistant Referee 2: Shane Richards
Fourth Official: Salvador Flores
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