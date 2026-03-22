Chicago Fire FC II Wins Extra Point, Remains Undefeated at Home After Draw against Carolina Core FC

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-1-2-2, 7 points) remained undefeated at home with a scoreless draw against Carolina Core FC (0-2-1-0, 1 point) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. The ensuing shootout awarded the Fire the extra point, with all five shooters scoring their penalty kicks.

The first half was evenly matched, with the Fire attempting eight shots to Carolina's seven and finishing the game with 18 shots to Carolina's 10. Despite the opportunities, neither team was able to break the deadlock throughout the 90 minutes. The 0-0 draw gave both teams a point and CFII goalkeeper Owen Pratt the first clean sheet of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

The shootout was also a close affair, with the Core's David Diaz shot off the crossbar being the only miss. Dylan Borso, Trip Fleming, David Poreba, Dean Boltz and Oscar Pineda all made their shots to give Chicago five points in two home matches this season.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will have two weeks off before traveling to Alabamba to face Huntsville City FC. Kickoff at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 0 (5):(4) 0 Carolina Core FC

Goals:

None

Shootout:

Chicago: Borso (scored), Fleming (scored), Poreba (scored), Boltz (scored), Pineda (scored)

Carolina: Sumo Jr. (scored), Diaz (missed), Diakite (scored), Caiza (scored), Aguirre (scored)

Discipline:

CCFC - Sumo Jr. (Caution) 56'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Borso, D Sandmeyer, D Cupps, D Nagle, M Turdean (Boltz, 71'), M Fleming (capt.), M Dithejane (Villanueva, 86'), M Hlyut (Pineda, 63'), F Poreba, F Damian

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Gonzalez, D Berg, M Herrera, F Diawara

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Carolina Core FC: GK Holliday, D Zeegers, D Orbaugh, D Evers (capt.), D Caiza, M John (57'Sumo Jr., 46'), M Zerkane (Aguirre, 86'), M Montenegro, M Raimbault (Diakite, 80'), M Diaz, F Balogun (Brown, 60')

Substitutes not used: GK Jackson, D Yebes, D Colon

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

Stats Summary: CHI / CCFC

Shots: 18 / 10

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 86.2% / 77.4%

Saves: 4 / 6

Corners: 7 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 16

Offsides: 0 / 2

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Igor Bych

Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee 2: Leo Mora

Fourth Official: Ryan Homik







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.