Chicago Fire FC II Wins Extra Point, Remains Undefeated at Home After Draw against Carolina Core FC
Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-1-2-2, 7 points) remained undefeated at home with a scoreless draw against Carolina Core FC (0-2-1-0, 1 point) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. The ensuing shootout awarded the Fire the extra point, with all five shooters scoring their penalty kicks.
The first half was evenly matched, with the Fire attempting eight shots to Carolina's seven and finishing the game with 18 shots to Carolina's 10. Despite the opportunities, neither team was able to break the deadlock throughout the 90 minutes. The 0-0 draw gave both teams a point and CFII goalkeeper Owen Pratt the first clean sheet of his MLS NEXT Pro career.
The shootout was also a close affair, with the Core's David Diaz shot off the crossbar being the only miss. Dylan Borso, Trip Fleming, David Poreba, Dean Boltz and Oscar Pineda all made their shots to give Chicago five points in two home matches this season.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will have two weeks off before traveling to Alabamba to face Huntsville City FC. Kickoff at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 0 (5):(4) 0 Carolina Core FC
Goals:
None
Shootout:
Chicago: Borso (scored), Fleming (scored), Poreba (scored), Boltz (scored), Pineda (scored)
Carolina: Sumo Jr. (scored), Diaz (missed), Diakite (scored), Caiza (scored), Aguirre (scored)
Discipline:
CCFC - Sumo Jr. (Caution) 56'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Borso, D Sandmeyer, D Cupps, D Nagle, M Turdean (Boltz, 71'), M Fleming (capt.), M Dithejane (Villanueva, 86'), M Hlyut (Pineda, 63'), F Poreba, F Damian
Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Gonzalez, D Berg, M Herrera, F Diawara
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
Carolina Core FC: GK Holliday, D Zeegers, D Orbaugh, D Evers (capt.), D Caiza, M John (57'Sumo Jr., 46'), M Zerkane (Aguirre, 86'), M Montenegro, M Raimbault (Diakite, 80'), M Diaz, F Balogun (Brown, 60')
Substitutes not used: GK Jackson, D Yebes, D Colon
Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts
Stats Summary: CHI / CCFC
Shots: 18 / 10
Shots on Goal: 6 / 4
Passing Accuracy: 86.2% / 77.4%
Saves: 4 / 6
Corners: 7 / 3
Fouls: 11 / 16
Offsides: 0 / 2
Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)
Referee: Igor Bych
Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario
Assistant Referee 2: Leo Mora
Fourth Official: Ryan Homik
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