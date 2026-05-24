Four Goal Scorers Fuel 4-0 Shutout Victory over Huntsville City FC at SeatGeek Stadium

Published on May 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire II with possession vs. Huntsville City FC

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire II with possession vs. Huntsville City FC(Chicago Fire FC II)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (3-4-4-3, 16 points) delivered a dominant performance over Huntsville City FC (5-4-2-1, 18 points) Saturday afternoon from start to finish, earning a 4-0 win at SeatGeek Stadium.

Chicago set the tone early, as Homegrown midfielder Robert Turdean opened the scoring with an assist from forward Dean Boltz just before the quarter hour mark. The lead then doubled as winger Darris Hyte scored off a corner kick by winger Damian Nigg.

Huntsville had a chance to respond with a penalty won before halftime, but the attempt was saved by Academy goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr. Boltz then got on the end of an ensuing counter attack to extend the advantage to 3-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, CFII controlled the tempo and limited chances while continuing to generate scoring opportunities. Chicago's dominance was capped deep into stoppage time when winger Tidiane Diawara finished a penalty shot to seal the 4-0 result.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will have a week off before heading to Georgia for a road match against Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, June 6. Kickoff in Athens is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 4:0 Huntsville City FC

Goals:

CHI - Turdean (1) (Boltz 1) (WATCH) 14'

CHI - Hyte (3) (Damian 1) (WATCH) 30'

CHI - Boltz (3) (Turdean 1) (WATCH) 40'

CHI - Diawara (2) (Penalty) (WATCH) 90+1'

Discipline:

HNT - Gaines (Caution) 37'

CHI - Hyte (Caution) 57'

HNT - Gaines (Caution) 37'

HNT - Iniguez (Caution) 77'

HNT - Prince (Caution) 90'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Sandmeyer, D Nagle, M Fleming (capt.) (Chavez 46'), M Pineda, M Hyte (Diawara 60'), M Turdean (Clark 85'), M Hlyut (Napoe 77'), F Boltz (Villanueva 77')

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, D González, D Berg, M Harrison

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Huntsville City FC: GK Valdez, D Gaines (Krikorian 78'), D Talabi, D Prince, D Christiano (capt.), M Iniguez, M Yoshizawa (Eke 68'), M Jarvis, F Reynolds (Molina 46'), F Sullivan (Swanzy 46'), F Aguilar (Salukombo 87')

Substitutes not used: GK Arias, D Coulibaly, D Devan

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

Stats Summary: CHI / HNT

Shots: 15 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 1

Passing Accuracy: 86.3% / 86.5%

Saves: 1 / 1

Corners: 3 / 7

Fouls: 12 / 16

Offsides: 1 / 0

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Ryan Homik

Assistant Referee 1: Art Arustamyan

Assistant Referee 2: Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Grace Barrett

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