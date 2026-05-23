The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - May 24, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Media Assets:

Game Notes The Story:

Orlando City B returns home to face Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, May 24, for the first match of a three-game homestand, marking the second meeting between the sides this season. In their previous encounter at Inter&Co Stadium, the teams played to a 4-4 draw with the Lions claiming the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout by converting four penalties to Miami's two. The Lions hold a 4W-5L-5D all-time record against the Herons heading into the matchup, setting the stage for another competitive installment in the in-state rivalry.

Orlando City Academy goalkeeper Luca Maxim earned his first two career starts for Orlando City B in a pair of road matches, making his professional debut in the Lions' May 10 victory over Atlanta United 2. The goalkeeper delivered a composed performance, recording a three-save clean sheet in his first appearance, then followed it with another start on May 17 against New England Revolution II, where he made two saves while conceding once in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Midfielder Issah Haruna has found the back of the net in two of the Lions' last three matches, contributing during a productive stretch in the attack. He opened his account in Orlando City B's May 3 draw with Crown Legacy FC and added another in the club's May 10 win over Atlanta United 2, marking the first two goals of his professional career in his fifth and sixth starts for the Lions. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 0, New England Revolution II 1 (5/17/26, Beirne Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Judah Siqueira

Inter Miami CF II's Last Matchup: Inter Miami CF II 1, Crown Legacy FC 5 (5/18/26, Inter Miami CF Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida; Hugo Mbongue, Nimfasha Berchimas, Rodolfo Aloko (2), Emmanuel Uchegbu

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-5-5 (Home: 3-2-3, Away: 1-3-2)

Last Matchup: ORL 4 (4), MIA 4 (2) (3/22/26, Inter&Co Stadium)







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