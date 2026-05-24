Quakes Ii Earn Two Points On The Road

Published on May 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated North Texas SC 2(4)-2(2) on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

Quakes II midfielder Kaedren Spivey opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box. The hosts found the equalizer in the 66th minute with a goal from striker Nathaniel James. San Jose responded in the 71st minute when midfielder Edwyn Mendoza connected an overhead pass to team captain Alejandro Cano, who found Tomo Allen for the go-ahead goal. North Texas SC captain Edouard Nys found the back of the net in the 89th minute to send the match into a penalty kick shootout. Quakes II goalkeeper Nate Crockford secured the additional point for his team with two saves.

Quakes II now travel home on Sunday, June 7, to face Real Monarchs from Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco. Kickoff will take place at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can purchase tickets to the match via Tixr, on sale date to be announced. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can receive free tickets by contacting their Quakes representative.

North Texas SC 2(2) - 2(4) San Jose Earthquakes II

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Choctaw Stadium; Arlington, TX

Weather: 78°F Mostly Cloudy

Match Officials:

Referee: Edgar Garcia

Asst. Referee: Ricardo Ocampo

Asst. Referee: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

4th Official: Reyes Vargas

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) Kaedren Spivey (unassisted) 19'

NTX (1-1) Nathaniel James (unassisted) 66'

SJ (1-2) Tomo Allen (Alejandro Cano) 71'

NTX (2-2) Edouard Nys (Christopher Salazar) 89'

Penalty Shootout Summary:

SJ - Julian Donnery (goal)

NTX - Daniel Baran (goal)

SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (goal)

NTX - Christopher Salazar (goal)

SJ - Diogo Brandes Baptista (goal)

NTX - Jaidyn Contreras (no goal)

SJ - Gabriel Bracken Serra (goal)

NTX - Diego Garcia (no goal)

Misconduct Summary:

NTX - Edouard Nys (caution) 59'

NTX - Ian Charles (caution) 62'

SJ - Diogo Brandes Baptista (caution) 75'

SJ - Shane de Flores (caution) 82'

NTX - Jaidyn Contreras (caution) 90+2'

SJ - Alejandro Cano (caution) 90+2'

NORTH TEXAS SC: Eryk Dymora (GK); Leandro Goncalves (Christopher Salazar 78'), Alvaro Augusto, Enzo Newman, Liam Vejrostek; Ian Charles (Favour Aroyameh 78'), Marlon Luccin (Daniel Baran 46'), Edouard Nys (C), Diego Garcia; Nathaniel James (Timothy Ospina 87'), Samuel Sedeh (Jaidyn Contreras 46').

Substitutes not used: Aiden Jordan (GK), Jonah Biggar, Jonah Gibson, Zachary Molomo.

SHOTS: 18; SOG: 8; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 9; CLEARANCES: 11

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Alexander Ling 90'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Diogo Brandes Baptista 71'); Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey (Grabriel Bracken Serra 71'), Rohan Rajagopal; Shane de Flores, Zach Bohane, Tomo Allen (Julian Donnery 82').

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Yujin Kikuchi, Jermaine Spivey.

SHOTS: 16; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 8; CLEARANCES: 11







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2026

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