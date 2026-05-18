Quakes II fall to Pacific Division rivals

Published on May 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to Timbers2 1-0 on Sunday at Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco, in regular-season play of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

After a scoreless first half, Timbers2 midfielder Colin Griffith found the back of the net to secure the game-winning goal for the visitors in the 85th minute. With tonight's result, Quakes II move to 5-3-2 in MLSNP regular-season play.

Quakes II now travel on Saturday, May 23, to face North Texas SC. Kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

San Jose Earthquakes II 0 - 1 Timbers2

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Negoesco Stadium; San Francisco

Weather: 72°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Justin St. Pierre

Asst. Referee: Emmanuel Padilla

Asst. Referee: Bhavik Dutt

4th official: Kevin Lewis

Scoring Summary:

POR (0-1) Colin Griffith (Connor Ferguson) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (caution) 26'

SJ - Kaedren Spivey (caution) 45+2'

POR - Noah Santos (caution) 71'

POR - Eric Izoita (caution) 81'

POR - Benjamin Barjolo (caution) 90'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Francesco Montali (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Alexander Ling 82'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Diogo Brandes Baptista 74'); Kaedren Spivey (Jermaine Spivey 74'), Rohan Rajagopal, Gabriel Bracken Serra (Edwyn Mendoza 65'), Julian Donnery, Shane de Flores, Zach Bohane (Tomo Allen 65').

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Warren Boyce, Yujin Kikuchi, Dominic Lorenti.

SHOTS: 6; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 20

TIMBERS2: Samuel Joseph (GK); Alex Bamford, Nicklas Lund, Lucas Fernandez, Victor Enriquez (C), Eric Izoita, Noah Santos (Maximilian Kissel 74'), Colin Griffith (Benjamin Barjolo 88'); Connor Ferguson, Charles Ondo, Daniel Cervantes (Daniel Nunez 89').

Substitutes not used: Maximilian Deisenhofer (GK), Cole Cruthers, Jacob Izoita.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 11; CLEARANCES: 13







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2026

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