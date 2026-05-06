Earthquakes II Announce University of San Francisco as Home Venue for Select MLS NEXT Pro Matches

Published on May 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes II announced today that Negoesco Stadium on the campus of University of San Francisco will host select MLS NEXT Pro home games beginning on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. PT, against Whitecaps 2.

In the opening match at USF, Quakes II will face Whitecaps FC 2 in the afternoon before the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer First Team takes on their counterparts Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PayPal Park later that night at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Fans can purchase tickets to the match via Tixr. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can receive free tickets by contacting their Quakes representative. Fans 12 and under are granted free admission.

Quakes II returns to the site where they faced Real Monarchs in front of a sold-out crowd on Sept. 9, 2022. The 2026 edition of the squad is currently undefeated at home (2-0-0) in the MLS NEXT Pro regular season, outscoring their opponents 5-1. Gabe Bracken Serra, a USF alum (2020-24), was named Player of the Matchweek on Wednesday after scoring his first professional brace in a 3-1 win over Ventura County FC.

"The move to USF is an exciting one for us for many reasons," said Earthquakes Technical Director John Wolyniec. "Our experience there in 2022 had a cool vibe with an energetic crowd. It will be fun to be back in The City. Our connections with USF players and staff are numerous and meaningful. We believe USF will be an amazing environment for our players."

Led by 2025 MLSNP Coach of the Year finalist Dan DeGeer, Quakes II closed the 2025 campaign with 14 wins and 52 points to earn the Pacific Division title for a second consecutive season.

"Playing at University of San Francisco is something we're genuinely excited about," said DeGeer, a USF midfielder from 2004-07. "It's a special place with a great soccer culture. There's also a strong connection between our club and USF, with alumni represented across both the first and second team on the player and staff side, including myself. That makes it even more meaningful for us, and we're looking forward to creating a strong home environment there over the next few months."

Of the current First-Team roster, 19 Earthquakes players have previously appeared for Quakes II. The MLSNP squad's top goalscorer in 2025, USF alum Nonso Adimabua (2021), netted 13 times and earned a First-Team contract this February. Quakes fans in The City will now have the opportunity to witness current and future stars of the Black and Blue in their own backyard.







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