Quakes II defeat Minnesota despite being down a man for 45 minutes

Published on April 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II defeat Minnesota United FC 2 1-0 on Sunday night at PayPal Park in regular-season play of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The hosts opened the scoring just before halftime when Quakes II captain Alejandro Cano found the back of the net off an Edwyn Mendoza corner kick in the 44th minute. Shortly after in the 45th minute, San Jose midfielder Rohan Rajagopal was shown a red card after a denial of an obvious scoring opportunity. However, the hosts' defense stepped up and secured the 1-0 final margin.

Quakes II now travel on Sunday, April 19, to face LAFC2. Kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

San Jose Earthquakes II 1 - 0 MNUFC 2

Sunday, April 12, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 58°F Clear

Match Officials:

Referee: Jamie Padilla

Assistant Referee: Melissa Beck

Assistant Referee: Kristin Patterson

4th Official: Eduardo Hernandez

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) Alejandro Cano (Edwyn Mendoza) 44'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Shane De Flores (caution) 15'

SJ - Rohan Rajagopal (caution) 28'

SJ - Rohan Rajagopal (ejection) 45'

MIN - Maxwell Harwood (caution) 64'

MIN - Luciano Pechota (caution) 83'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Alejandro Cano (C) (Diogo Brandes Baptista 71'), Niklas Dossmann, Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Jacob Heisner 70'), Zach Bohane; Kaedren Spivey (Gabe Bracken Serra 80'), Rohan Rajagopal, Edwyn Mendoza; Julian Donnery, Tomo Allen (Yujin Kikuchi 80'), Shane De Flores.

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Alex Ling, Dominic Lorenti, Jermaine Spivey.

SHOTS: 7; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 8

MINNESOTA UNITED FC 2: Kristers Bite (GK); Nicholas Dang, Philip Tarnue (Jadan Bernard 65'), Andy Farris, Alpha Kabia (C); Maxwell Harwood (Jabari Kibisu 65'), Luciano Pechota, Samuel Vigilante; Alisa Randell (Issa Saidi 83'), Marcus Caldeira, Troy.

Substitutes not used: Alexander Witte (GK), Timothy Dennis, Calin Grulke, Sullivan Maynes, Lennox Moua.

SHOTS: 16; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 5; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 5; CLEARANCES: 2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 13, 2026

Quakes II defeat Minnesota despite being down a man for 45 minutes - San Jose Earthquakes II

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